Raufeon Stots has “nothing left” but title shot, explains possibility to make teammate title fight work

Raufeon Stots says there is “nothing left” but a title shot and discusses options for a potential fight against teammate Sergio Pettis.

Stots is one of the most elite bantamweights in the world. He furthered proved this with his decision victory over Magomed Magomedov at Bellator 264. “Supa” Stots is next in line for the title shot in the stacked division, the only problem is his teammate Sergio Pettis is the current champion. Stots has yet to discuss finalities with Pettis, but does have an idea for how things could work, to soothe the mind of coach Duke Roufus.

“I haven’t talked with Serg (Sergio Pettis) exclusively about it,” Raufeon Stots told BJPenn.com. “I’m okay with training around him. I’m not going to do anything to surprise him, he won’t do anything to surprise me. Maybe we train together, as the fight happens we don’t bring any coaches, we bring two teammates see who wins and move on.”

It is a good problem to have for Duke Roufus, as two of his elite fighters are at the top of the class in the Bellator division. Pettis did admit that he was surprised by one thing in the Magomedov fight, that the Russian can speak some decent english.

“One thing did surprise me,” Stots began. “Hit him with a jab or something, he said ‘that shit is weak’ I was like wait, you speak english motherfucker? You spoke english this whole time? He like looked at me like what, you been duping me.”

One of the more bizarre moments in the lead-up to this fight was the Vegas lines that had Stots, on an 8 fight win streak, as a whopping +410. Stots felt insanely disrespected, but also happy his fans got the chance to win some good money on him.

“I felt super disrespected,” Raufeon Stots concluded. “I also felt like, you know, when you get away with something, like someone messed up. I don’t know why it was so high but was trying to take advantage.”