Nate Diaz says Conor McGregor did not even the score in their second fight, ‘Notorious’ responds

Nate Diaz claims Conor McGregor did not even the score in their second fight UFC 202, suggesting the Irish star is “still far behind”.

Diaz and McGregor of course have a long and storied history having fought two times in the past at UFC 196 and UFC 202. In the pairs first encounter, ‘The Stockton Native’ weathered an early storm from the Irishman before turning tide and putting Conor away with a rear-naked choke in round two.

In their highly anticipated rematch, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz would go to absolute war for twenty-five straight minutes, with ‘Notorious’ emerging victorious by way of a razor close majority decision ruling.

Yesterday, ESPN posted a photo commemorating the five-round slugfest provided by Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor from exactly five years ago.

The photo caption suggested that McGregor had evened the score that night in Las Vegas, a notion that clearly did not sit well with Diaz.

He got finished off with a choke

That last fight didn’t even thangs out

He’s still far behind but it’s Gucci 💯 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 21, 2021

“He got finished off with a choke. That last fight didn’t even thangs out. He’s still far behind but it’s Gucci.” – Nate Diaz replied to the post.

Given McGregor’s recent run of brash trash-talk, many fans expected ‘Notorious’ to put the ‘Stockton Slugger’ on blast with his rebuttal. However that did not prove to be the case. Instead the Irishman proceeded to wish Nate a Happy Anniversary.

@NateDiaz209 happy anniversary kid. Party tonight in Delilah 😉💨 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2021

“@NateDiaz209 happy anniversary kid. Party tonight in Delilah!” – McGregor replied.

Conor McGregor is currently in recovery mode after suffering a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier last month at UFC 264.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz most recently competed at June’s UFC 263 event, where despite mounting a late comeback he ultimately lost a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards.

Would you like to see a trilogy fight between Diaz and McGregor booked next?