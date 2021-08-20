JayJay Wilson misses weight for 3rd time in 4 fights, forced off Bellator 265 card

This weekend was set to feature a probable number one contenders match for who would challenge new champion AJ McKee Jr. in the near future. Adam Borics (17-1) currently ranked #3 vs. JayJay Wilson (8-0) at #5 in the division.

The fight is now off due to a major weight miss by the undefeated Wilson this morning. Wilson missed weight by over 4lbs. Now missing weight is never ideal, or professional, but at times it happens in this gruesome sport. Missing weight twice is a problem, but 3 times in your last 4 appearances is more than alarming for the Bellator product.

Wilson, 24, is a very talented fighter but the consistent weight misses are beyond bothersome at this point. 7/24 – missed by 1.9 pounds

11/19 – made weight

4/16 – missed by .8 pound

8/20 – missed by 4.4 pounds pic.twitter.com/xeWZKtAbhq — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 19, 2021

The “Maori Kid” is one of the most highly touted featherweight prospects in the sport today. At only 24 years old, Wilson has had all but one fight in Bellator, and has yet to taste defeat. His last performance, arguably his most impressive, was against Pedro Carvalho whom he finished inside 2 rounds.

During the Ty-wan Claxton lead up in July of 2020, JayJay Wilson missed weight by nearly 2lbs. Commission head Mike Mazzuli had threatened Wilson that he may need to move up in weight very soon. A year later, Wilson missed weight again, this time by double the amount he missed at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

According to MMA Junkie’s Nolan King, Adam Borics will be paid in full, and the co-main event of the card will not be taking place after the major miss. Borics is coming off of an impressive win over Jeremy Kennedy from earlier this year. His lone career loss is to former bantamweight champion, Darrion Caldwell.

It is unclear at this time if JayJay Wilson will indeed move up in weight to 155lbs for his next appearance. With missing weight for the 3rd time in 4 opportunities, and the latter being the steepest miss, it is hard to believe we will see Wilson at 145 again in the near future.

Bellator 265 is headlined by Cheick Kongo Vs. Sergie Kharitonov.