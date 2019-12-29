Rampage Jackson reacts following first-round KO loss to Fedor Emelianenko

Bellator heavyweight legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has reacted following his first-round KO loss to Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator Japan.

Jackson took on Emelianenko in the main event featuring two of the legends of PRIDE. It was expected to be a competitive battle between two heavy-hitting heavyweight sluggers, but Emelianenko proved he was the superior fighter as he outstruck Jackson for the first few minutes of the fight before landing the decisive knockout blow at 2:44 of the first round.

Following the event, Jackson did a video interview with the Bellator camera crew where he reacted to the loss. Here’s what Jackson said.

“Sorry guys, we didn’t get the outcome that we wanted. But you know what, I knew one of was going to get knocked out, but I didn’t know it was going to be f*cking me. But you know what, I ain’t mad though, you win some, you lose some. But you get paid for all, y’all remember that. It’s all good, it’s all good. I’m not in a bad mood, I just know what I gotta do, I gotta get my damn weight down. I felt like a hippopotamus out there, but that’s my fault. No excuses,” Jackson said.

Jackson appeared to be in poor physical condition as he plodded around the cage while Emelianenko stayed on the outside and used his speed advantage to dart in and tag Jackson over and over again until he fell down. But at least Jackson realizes he wasn’t in optimal shape for the fight, and will make changes his next time out.

With the loss to Emelianenko, Jackson has now lost three of his last four fights overall, with his lone victory in the last three years being a KO win over Wanderlei Silva last September. As for Emelianenko, he got back into the win column after suffering a quick TKO loss to Ryan Bader his last time out.

