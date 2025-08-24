Rampage Jackson issues statement amid shocking video of son beating down pro wrestler

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is aware of his son’s actions during a pro wrestling event, and he has responded to the disturbing footage.

Raja Jackson was part of a Knokx Pro Wrestling show to confront independent wrestler Syko Stu. Raja slammed Stu to the mat, which appeared to knock the wrestler unconscious. While Stu looked to be unable to defend himself, Raja landed over 20 unanswered punches to the man’s head before he was pulled off by other wrestlers.

A slew of pro wrestlers and fans have expressed outrage over Raja’s actions. It appears the motive for Raja’s assault on Stu stems from an interaction the two had prior to the show. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that Stu suffered “serious injuries” and was rushed to a hospital.

“Rampage” has taken to his X account to issue a statement in response to his son’s incident. He also claimed to have an update on Stu’s health.

I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in… — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) August 24, 2025

“I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in the ring,i thought it was apart of the show. It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, im deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith. That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened,but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery.I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation.”

In addition to what was reported by Sapp, it was mentioned that while the spot involving Jackson was planned by Knokx Pro Wrestling, the damage that Stu sustained wasn’t. In the wrestling business, performers must trust each other to not take liberties in the ring. Stu appeared to trust Raja enough to make the spot work, but it ended up being a real-life situation.