Bellator Japan Results: Fedor Emelianenko KO’s Rampage Jackson (Video)

A heavyweight fight between MMA legends Fedor Emelianenko and Rampage Jackson headlines tonight’s Bellator Japan event.

Fedor Emelianenko (38-6 MMA) will be looking to rebound after suffering a first round knockout loss to Ryan Bader in his most recent appearance at Bellator 214.

Prior to that, ‘The Last Emperor’ had scored back-to-back TKO victories over Chael Sonnen and Frank Mir respectively.

Meanwhile, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson (38-13 MMA) was last seen in action at Bellator 206 in September of 2018, where he scored a second round TKO victory over bitter rival Wanderlei Silva.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall entering tonight’s contest.

Round one of the Bellator Japan main event begins and both men meet in the center of the cage. Rampage looks heavy. Fedor comes at him with a flurry. Jackson covers up and circles out. Fedor with a nice right hand. ‘The Last Emperor’ looks much faster. ‘Rampage’ swings and misses with a combination. Fedor responds with a body kick. Emelianenko with a right that partially connects. Fedor with a low kick now. Rampage misses with a left hook but then goes to the body with a right. Fedor answers with a jab. The Russian attacks with a flurry. Jackson gets out of the way but then Fedor connects with a massive punch that floors ‘Rampage’. Wow!

Official Bellator Japan Result: Fedor Emelianenko def. Rampage Jackson via KO in Round 1

