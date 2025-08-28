Rampage Jackson says his son Raja has been struggling since his mother was murdered

Rampage Jackson has said his son Raja has been struggling since his mother was murdered following his recent assault incident.

As we know, Rampage Jackson’s son Raja was recently involved in a pretty serious incident at a pro wrestling show. He assaulted a man live on stream, to the point where many were concerned about the lasting impact that his attack would have on the victim in question.

Ever since then, fans have condemned the actions of Jackson and have proceeded to call for him to face severe sanctions. As of this writing, it’s not clear what kind of charges he’s going to be dealing with as we look ahead to the next phase of this saga.

In a recent video, though, the aforementioned Rampage Jackson opened up when talking about his son.