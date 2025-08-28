Rampage Jackson says his son Raja has been struggling since his mother was murdered
Rampage Jackson has said his son Raja has been struggling since his mother was murdered following his recent assault incident.
As we know, Rampage Jackson’s son Raja was recently involved in a pretty serious incident at a pro wrestling show. He assaulted a man live on stream, to the point where many were concerned about the lasting impact that his attack would have on the victim in question.
Ever since then, fans have condemned the actions of Jackson and have proceeded to call for him to face severe sanctions. As of this writing, it’s not clear what kind of charges he’s going to be dealing with as we look ahead to the next phase of this saga.
In a recent video, though, the aforementioned Rampage Jackson opened up when talking about his son.
🚨 Rampage Jackson says that his son Raja hasn’t been the same since his mom was murdered
“I’ve been trying to be there for him, make him laugh and cheer him up. I’m not a psychiatrist, I don’t know what the f**k to do.” pic.twitter.com/64gC8B1gUT
— ACD MMA (@acdmma_) August 27, 2025
Rampage Jackson discusses his son Raja
“This don’t got nothing to do with what’s going on,” Jackson said. “But all I’m going to say is that my son hasn’t been the same since his mom got murdered. He hasn’t. And I know that. And I’ve been trying to be there for him and make him laugh and cheer him up and everything but I’m not a psychiatrist. I don’t know what the f–k to do.”
“I know my kids, he hasn’t been the same. With me. Like, he’s been distant from me. He wants to be more of a man and more of this. I don’t know how to deal with this s–t.”
“Say what you want about me, twist my words all you want,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Hopefully none of your kids f–k up bad enough to have people judge your parenting. When all is said and done, when justice takes place, no matter what happens, I’ll still be a parent that loves ALL his kids.”
