Rampage Jackson says his son Raja has been struggling since his mother was murdered

By Harry Kettle - August 28, 2025

Rampage Jackson has said his son Raja has been struggling since his mother was murdered following his recent assault incident.

Quinton Jackson and Raja Jackson

As we know, Rampage Jackson’s son Raja was recently involved in a pretty serious incident at a pro wrestling show. He assaulted a man live on stream, to the point where many were concerned about the lasting impact that his attack would have on the victim in question.

RELATED: Dillon Danis slams Raja Jackson amid horrific incident with Syko Stu during indie wrestling show

Ever since then, fans have condemned the actions of Jackson and have proceeded to call for him to face severe sanctions. As of this writing, it’s not clear what kind of charges he’s going to be dealing with as we look ahead to the next phase of this saga.

In a recent video, though, the aforementioned Rampage Jackson opened up when talking about his son.

 

Rampage Jackson discusses his son Raja

“This don’t got nothing to do with what’s going on,” Jackson said. “But all I’m going to say is that my son hasn’t been the same since his mom got murdered. He hasn’t. And I know that. And I’ve been trying to be there for him and make him laugh and cheer him up and everything but I’m not a psychiatrist. I don’t know what the f–k to do.”

“I know my kids, he hasn’t been the same. With me. Like, he’s been distant from me. He wants to be more of a man and more of this. I don’t know how to deal with this s–t.”

“Say what you want about me, twist my words all you want,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Hopefully none of your kids f–k up bad enough to have people judge your parenting. When all is said and done, when justice takes place, no matter what happens, I’ll still be a parent that loves ALL his kids.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson UFC

Related

Anthony Johnson

Josh Thomson explains why Anthony Johnson ‘destroys’ Alex Pereira in fantasy UFC fight

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2025
Islam Makhachev
Khamzat Chimaev

Islam Makhachev’s manager explains why Khamzat Chimaev superfight won’t happen

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s manager has explained why he doesn’t believe Islam will end up fighting Khamzat Chimaev in a proposed superfight.

Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira not retiring, "motivated for another run at the belt”, per coach

Dylan Bowker - August 27, 2025

Some rumors were floating around about Charles Oliveira potentially retiring in his next fight at UFC Rio but his coach has dispelled these rumors and given ‘Do Bronx’ fans something to be excited about.

UFC Legacy Belt
UFC

Former UFC Title Challenger aims to break 4 fight skid in return booking

Dylan Bowker - August 27, 2025

A former UFC bantamweight title challenger has booked their return bout with the goal of returning to the win column after a four-fight drought. Mayra Bueno Silva is set to clash with surging star Jacqueline Cavalcanti at a UFC Fight Night card set to transpire in Las Vegas on November 8th. The news of this bout booking was confirmed by MMA Fighting after confirmation from multiple sources following an initial report by Ag. Fight.

Syko Stu Raja Jackson
UFC

Syko Stu awake and communicating after Raja Jackson incident, friend reveals

Cole Shelton - August 27, 2025

Syko Stu, the wrestler that Raja Jackson attacked, is awake and communicating after being transported to the hospital.

UFC glove touch

UFC Shanghai winner denies faking glove touch: 'We were practicing that all the time'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 27, 2025
Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria's next fight should be against Paddy Pimblett, says ex-UFC champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 27, 2025

If one former UFC titleholder had his way, then Ilia Topuria’s first lightweight title defense would be against Paddy Pimblett.

Bryan Battle
UFC

Bryan Battle breaks his silence on being released by the UFC

Harry Kettle - August 27, 2025

Former UFC fighter Bryan Battle has spoken out on being released from the promotion after once again missing weight.

Dricus du Plessis UFC 319
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis vs Paulo Costa should be the next fight, says MMA analyst

Harry Kettle - August 27, 2025

Chael Sonnen believes that Dricus du Plessis vs Paulo Costa is a smart fight to make in the middleweight division.

Ronda Rousey UFC walkout
UFC

First Woman to Fight in UFC eyes Hall of Fame after PFL title win

Dylan Bowker - August 26, 2025

A pioneer of the sport who took on Ronda Rousey in the first-ever women’s fight in UFC history thinks a Hall of Fame induction is due after capturing even more championship gold recently.