Syko Stu awake and communicating after Raja Jackson incident, friend reveals

Syko Stu, the wrestler that Raja Jackson attacked, is awake and communicating after being transported to the hospital.

Jackson attended a wrestling event, which was streamed on Kick. During the event, he got into an altercation with Stu, which led to him going into the ring. Once Jackson got into the ring, he slammed Stu before punching him over 20 times, and knocking him out. Despite Stu being out cold, Jackson continued to rain down punches before being pulled off him.

Syko Stu was immediately transported to the hospital, and he is now getting better. His friend, Douglas Malo, who also stopped Jackson, says Stu is now communicating and alert.

“[Stu] remembers mostly what happened during the early parts of the day. He’s talking a little bit, he’s alert. He’s still got some injuries that are very serious. Not, like, life-threatening serious, but, facial injuries, stuff like that,” Malo told TMZ Sports.

Stu has been hospitalized since the violent attack, but he is getting better, which Malo is thankful for. However, he is angry at Raja Jackson for doing what he did and nearly killing his friend.