Syko Stu awake and communicating after Raja Jackson incident, friend reveals

By Cole Shelton - August 27, 2025

Syko Stu, the wrestler that Raja Jackson attacked, is awake and communicating after being transported to the hospital.

Syko Stu Raja Jackson

Jackson attended a wrestling event, which was streamed on Kick. During the event, he got into an altercation with Stu, which led to him going into the ring. Once Jackson got into the ring, he slammed Stu before punching him over 20 times, and knocking him out. Despite Stu being out cold, Jackson continued to rain down punches before being pulled off him.

Syko Stu was immediately transported to the hospital, and he is now getting better. His friend, Douglas Malo, who also stopped Jackson, says Stu is now communicating and alert.

“[Stu] remembers mostly what happened during the early parts of the day. He’s talking a little bit, he’s alert. He’s still got some injuries that are very serious. Not, like, life-threatening serious, but, facial injuries, stuff like that,” Malo told TMZ Sports.

Stu has been hospitalized since the violent attack, but he is getting better, which Malo is thankful for. However, he is angry at Raja Jackson for doing what he did and nearly killing his friend.

Syko Stu’s friend ‘pissed’ at Raja Jackson

Douglas Malo believes Raja Jackson crossed the line, and it shouldn’t have gone that far.

Malo says he’s pissed at what Jackson did to his friend in Stu, as well as punching him when he tried to stop him.

“I’m pissed at what he did to my friend, I’m pissed for him punching me in the face. I’m pissed for him that when I went to take him off and told him to calm down, he tried to double leg me,” Malo said.

Since the incident, the LAPD has launched an investigation into the incident, but so far, Jackson has yet to be criminally charged. For now, Stu remains in the hospital while a GoFundMe has been launched which is over $160,000 to help pay for medical bills.

