Former UFC star scolds Raja Jackson amid brutal assault of Syko Stu

A former UFC bruiser has weighed in on the horrific incident involving Raja Jackson during an independent wrestling show.

Raja, who is the son of Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, was a guest for KnokX Pro Wrestling this past weekend. Raja was filmed backstage when he had an incident with wrestler Skyo Stu. Raja was mistaken for an in-ring talent, and Stu used what appeared to be a gimmicked beer can to hit him in the head.

It was clear that Raja was infuriated over what transpired, but Stu broke character to apologize to him. It appeared the two made amends, but Raja later entered the ring for what was allegedly going to be a planned spot with Stu in the ring. Instead, Raja slammed Stu to the mat and delivered over 20 legitimate unanswered punches to a defenseless Stu.

During an episode of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown shared his take on the incident.

“There’s not a lot to investigate,” Brown said. “There’s a video that shows it pretty godd*mn clear. What do we need to investigate here? What’s he going to get? I don’t know what attempted murder is, but he was f*cking knocked out and punching the shit out of him. I don’t know how far they go, or what the details are to get that charge. Aggravated assault for sure, battery, it’s a felony for sure. I don’t think there’s any way out of that. What a shitty move.