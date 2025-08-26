Former UFC star scolds Raja Jackson amid brutal assault of Syko Stu

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 26, 2025

A former UFC bruiser has weighed in on the horrific incident involving Raja Jackson during an independent wrestling show.

Syko Stu Raja Jackson

Raja, who is the son of Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, was a guest for KnokX Pro Wrestling this past weekend. Raja was filmed backstage when he had an incident with wrestler Skyo Stu. Raja was mistaken for an in-ring talent, and Stu used what appeared to be a gimmicked beer can to hit him in the head.

It was clear that Raja was infuriated over what transpired, but Stu broke character to apologize to him. It appeared the two made amends, but Raja later entered the ring for what was allegedly going to be a planned spot with Stu in the ring. Instead, Raja slammed Stu to the mat and delivered over 20 legitimate unanswered punches to a defenseless Stu.

During an episode of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown shared his take on the incident.

“There’s not a lot to investigate,” Brown said. “There’s a video that shows it pretty godd*mn clear. What do we need to investigate here? What’s he going to get? I don’t know what attempted murder is, but he was f*cking knocked out and punching the shit out of him. I don’t know how far they go, or what the details are to get that charge. Aggravated assault for sure, battery, it’s a felony for sure. I don’t think there’s any way out of that. What a shitty move.

“You want to fight the guy, fight the guy. We watched the video right before the podcast, and the dude was preparing for a pro wrestling style takedown and motherf*cker slammed him on his head. Dude’s lucky. He’s hospitalized, but he’s lucky that’s all that happened.”

Brown also blasted Raja for not fighting Stu “like a [expletive] man.” Raja has MMA experience and Stu was not expecting to have a legitimate fight during the show. Representatives for the LAPD told KTLA that the incident is being investigated, and detectives have described the investigation as a “felony battery.”

Related

Islam Makhachev training

Islam Makhachev gives his thoughts on the decline in American champions in UFC

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2025
Sean O'Malley and Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley admits trying to be too much like Conor McGregor in the past

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2025

UFC star Sean O’Malley has admitted that in the past, he’s tried too hard to be like former two-weight world champion Conor McGregor.

Charles Jourdain, Kron Gracie, UFC 288, Results, UFC
UFC

2 exciting bouts announced for UFC Vancouver, including the return of Charles Jourdain

Dylan Bowker - August 25, 2025

Charles Jourdain and Kyle Prepolec are both embarking on their Octagon returns in the Fall, with the Canadian combatants getting a chance to compete on home soil. The two fighters have been announced for the looming UFC Vancouver card, with both positioned to receive a hero’s welcome from the partisan crowd on October 18th.

Jake Matthews, UFC 312, Results, UFC
Neil Magny

UFC's Winningest Welterweight Ever Returns at UFC Perth

Dylan Bowker - August 25, 2025

A combatant who has recorded more wins at 170 pounds than anyone in UFC history will be making his octagon return at UFC Fight Night 260. Neil Magny will throw down with Jake Matthews at the looming UFC Perth card. This bout can be seen by North American audiences on September 27th, September 28th in Australia, inside RAC Arena, Magny will attempt to secure his twenty-fourth win as a contracted UFC welterweight fighter.

Shavkat Rakhmonov
UFC

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Sean Brady "isn't happening", per manager

Dylan Bowker - August 25, 2025

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Sean Brady throwing down in the octagon in a few months was going around the rumor mill recently until a representative of the former came out to clarify some things.

Bryan Battle

Bryan Battle Booked for Jon Jones-Mike Perry Promotion After UFC Release

Dylan Bowker - August 25, 2025
Johnny Walker stops Zhang Mingyang at UFC Shanghai
UFC

What's next for Johnny Walker and Zhang Mingyang after UFC Shanghai?

Cole Shelton - August 25, 2025

The UFC was in Shanghai, China, on Saturday for a solid UFC Shanghai Fight Night card. The main event saw light heavyweight contenders throw down as Johnny Walker took on Zhang Mingyang.

Paulo Costa, UFC 317, UFC 318
Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa turns attention to 'unpredictable' Dricus Du Plessis as his next opponent: 'A huge fight'

Cole Shelton - August 25, 2025

Paulo Costa has his eyes set on former middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis as his next opponent.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Ilia Topuria doesn't have a chance against Arman Tsarukyan

Cole Shelton - August 25, 2025

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t think Ilia Topuria has much of a chance against Arman Tsarukyan.

Tony Ferguson boxing
UFC

Former UFC star Tony Ferguson sends fiery message to those who think he should retire

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 25, 2025

Tony Ferguson has a clear message for those who want him to stop fighting.