Rampage Jackson makes big admission about current relationship with son Raja after viral pro wrestling incident

UFC legend Rampage Jackson didn’t hold back on his current relationship with his son just weeks after he assaulted pro wrestler Syko Stu.

Raja Jackson, the 25-year-old son of former UFC champ Rampage Jackson, faces potential assault charges stemming from a viral incident at a Knockx pro wrestling match last month. After a backstage altercation, Raja entered the ring during the show and slammed Syko Stu to the mat before throwing over 20 punches at the unconscious wrestler.

As of this writing, the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the viral incident, and Raja hasn’t been arrested. Raja is an 0-1 professional MMA fighter who hasn’t competed since August 2023.

Since the incident, Rampage has opened up on his reaction to the footage in numerous social media posts. But Jackson has since taken a step further in opening up on where things stand between him and his son since the incident.