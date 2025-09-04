Rampage Jackson makes big admission about current relationship with son Raja after viral pro wrestling incident

By Curtis Calhoun - September 3, 2025

UFC legend Rampage Jackson didn’t hold back on his current relationship with his son just weeks after he assaulted pro wrestler Syko Stu.

Rampage Jackson appears at the official weigh-in for Bellator Japan

Raja Jackson, the 25-year-old son of former UFC champ Rampage Jackson, faces potential assault charges stemming from a viral incident at a Knockx pro wrestling match last month. After a backstage altercation, Raja entered the ring during the show and slammed Syko Stu to the mat before throwing over 20 punches at the unconscious wrestler.

As of this writing, the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the viral incident, and Raja hasn’t been arrested. Raja is an 0-1 professional MMA fighter who hasn’t competed since August 2023.

Since the incident, Rampage has opened up on his reaction to the footage in numerous social media posts. But Jackson has since taken a step further in opening up on where things stand between him and his son since the incident.

Rampage Jackson hasn’t spoken with son Raja weeks after viral assault at wrestling event

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Jackson admitted he hasn’t spoken to Raja in the weeks after the shocking beatdown.

“I don’t f—- with Raja right now. I’m mad at him,” Jackson said. “I’m here for his legal fees, but Raja wants to be an adult, he wants to do things his way. He won’t take my advice, I can’t make him do anything. Look, he’s my son, I love him dearly, but he dishonored my name. I can’t even put into words how upset I am with my son. He dishonored my name.

“I’ve been in this sport for a long time, and when he did what he did, everything said, ‘Son of MMA’s Rampage.’ That’s my f——- name. I don’t do that s—. I don’t go around beating people up on the street.” (h/t MMA Mania)

Jackson was then pressed about why he wouldn’t speak with Raja as he faces potential legal repercussions.

Jackson admits his ‘kids are in danger’ after son Raja’s viral incident

“I’m not cutting him off forever. I just haven’t talked to him,” Jackson clarified. “I talked to him after the s— happened, and he hid the fact that he did this. He put my other kids in danger. I’m not saying I’m never going to talk to him again, I just can’t talk to him right now.

“I just need some time. I’m dealing with his attorneys, but I’m very disappointed in Raja.”

As of this writing, Raja hasn’t made any public statement since the incident, which remains under investigation.

Rampage retired from MMA following a TKO loss to Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 237. He was briefly linked to boxing matches with Shannon Briggs and former UFC foe Rashad Evans, before both matchups fell apart.

Rampage won the UFC light heavyweight title by knocking out Chuck Liddell at UFC 71. He’s regarded as one of the best light heavyweights in UFC history.

