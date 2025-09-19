Raja Jackson is arrested following pro wrestling assault

By Harry Kettle - September 19, 2025
Syko Stu Raja Jackson

Rampage Jackson’s son Raja Jackson has been arrested following his pro wrestling assault incident recently.

As we know, Raja Jackson was involved in a serious incident at a pro wrestling event where he attacked a performer in the ring. While it seemed as if the two were working an angle, it quickly became obvious that the situation had escalated quite severely. The victim, Syko Stu, was knocked out cold, with the whole thing being streamed live.

RELATED: Rampage Jackson makes big admission about current relationship with son Raja after viral pro wrestling incident

Ever since then, fans and critics have been wondering what’s next for Jackson. The expectation was that he would be arrested for what happened, but things went quiet following the initial commentary on the issue – with his father, former UFC fighter Rampage Jackson, weighing in on it all.

Now, however, as reported by TMZ, there’s been a development in the situation.

Jackson arrested over incident

The report indicates that he was booked on a felony charge of battery with serious bodily injury. He’s been bonded out, as per a jail official, with the bond reportedly being set at $50,000. There’s been no comment from Raja or Rampage up to this point.

As we look ahead to the future, there’s been no word on what the next step is. There’s been an outcry from the masses that this whole thing went down in the way that it did, but at the very least, it seems like there’s going to be some kind of justice served.

What are your thoughts on this incident involving Raja Jackson? Do you believe that he deserves jail time, or is it more likely that he will receive some kind of community service, as noted by Rampage? Let us know what you make of this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson UFC

