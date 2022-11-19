Pros react after Usman Nurmagomedov dethrones Patricky Pitbull at Bellator 288

In the co-main event of Bellator 288, Patricky Pitbull fought Usman Nurmagomedov for the promotions lightweight strap.

Nurmagomedov, 15-0, is the cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov and had a chance to deliver on the family legacy this evening. Usman entered tonight’s contest having won his last three fights in a row by way of first-round stoppages (2 subs, 1 TKO).

Pitbull, a long-time veteran of the sport, has fought some of the best that the sport has to offer. Names like Josh Thomson, Ben Henderson, Michael Chandler and Eddie Alvarez, to name a few. The 36-year-old had captured the promotions vacant lightweight title in his previous effort last November, defeating Peter Queally by second-round TKO.

Both men gave a valiant effort, to the delight of the fans. While neither fighter hailed from Illinois, the palpable energy could be felt across the venue.

Tonight’s ‘Pitbull vs. Nurmagomedov’ title fight resulted in a dominant performance from the undefeated Dagestani fighter. Usman out struck Patricky by a wild margin and also dominated the Brazilian in the grappling department. Although the fight went the distance, there was no disputing the final result.

Official Bellator 288 Result: Usman Nurmagomedov def. Patricky Pitbull by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pitbull vs. Nurmagomedov’ below:

⏰Co-main time is NOW! 👀Will the Champ keep his belt or will the Challenger get the W? Tune in NOW for @PatrickyPitbull 🆚@UsmanNmgdv and the #Bellator lightweight championship bout we’ve all been waiting for!#Bellator288 pic.twitter.com/bin48gcRad — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) November 19, 2022

Good luck my Brothers 👊 #Bellator288

–

На этот раз меня рядом с вами не будет, но в любом случае драться придётся вам самим, удачи вам Братишки 👊 @usman_nurmagomedov @imamshafi_aliev https://t.co/djco9mwrke — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) November 18, 2022

Great card so far

These fights are getting me hyped!

Can’t wait to get back in there🔥@BellatorMMA @Bellator_Europe #Bellator288 — Mads Burnell (@Burnellmma) November 19, 2022

I love seeing #Bellator288 trending on twitter. @BellatorMMA in Chicago is action packed. Turn on @SHOsports and @BellatorMMA now because this has been a great night of action! — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) November 19, 2022

Usman Nurmagomedov vs Patricky Pitbull goes down now 🔥 #Bellator288 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) November 19, 2022

Looks like Pitbull is trying to lull Usman into a false sense of security and turn up the aggression when he sees fit. The question is whether a viable opening arises. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 19, 2022

Very much a 10-8 for Usman 20-17 entering the third — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 19, 2022

Pit bull has thrown 35 punches or strikes over the course of 15 minutes. And landed 12. He’s stuck, he can’t figure how to attack Usman. He’s getting outclassed. #Bellator288live — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 19, 2022

Usman Nurmagomedov is one round away from being champion. This fight hasn't been close. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 19, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Usman Nurmagomedov defeating Patricky Pitbull at Bellator 288:

Patricky is a great fighter and Usman beat him from bell to bell. I don't know who is going to beat him. AJ McKee might be the only one close. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 19, 2022

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Tofiq Musayev is likely next and that is a some fight. Yeesh. #Bellator288 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 19, 2022

Usman a bad boy! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 19, 2022

