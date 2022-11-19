x
MMA NewsBellatorPatricky PitbullUsman Nurmagomedov

Pros react after Usman Nurmagomedov dethrones Patricky Pitbull at Bellator 288

Zain Bando

In the co-main event of Bellator 288, Patricky Pitbull fought Usman Nurmagomedov for the promotions lightweight strap.

Nurmagomedov, 15-0, is the cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov and had a chance to deliver on the family legacy this evening. Usman entered tonight’s contest having won his last three fights in a row by way of first-round stoppages (2 subs, 1 TKO).

Pitbull, a long-time veteran of the sport, has fought some of the best that the sport has to offer. Names like Josh Thomson, Ben Henderson, Michael Chandler and Eddie Alvarez, to name a few. The 36-year-old had captured the promotions vacant lightweight title in his previous effort last November, defeating Peter Queally by second-round TKO.

Both men gave a valiant effort, to the delight of the fans. While neither fighter hailed from Illinois, the palpable energy could be felt across the venue.

Tonight’s ‘Pitbull vs. Nurmagomedov’ title fight resulted in a dominant performance from the undefeated Dagestani fighter. Usman out struck Patricky by a wild margin and also dominated the Brazilian in the grappling department. Although the fight went the distance, there was no disputing the final result.

Official Bellator 288 Result: Usman Nurmagomedov def. Patricky Pitbull by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pitbull vs. Nurmagomedov’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Usman Nurmagomedov defeating Patricky Pitbull at Bellator 288:

Who would you like to see Usman Nurmagomedov fight next following his decision victory over Patricky Pitbull at tonight’s Bellator 288 event in Chicago? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

