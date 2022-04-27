Paul Daley receives new opponent for his retirement fight after Andrey Koreshkov is forced out of Bellator 281

Paul Daley has received a new opponent for his retirement fight at Bellator 281 after Andrey Koreshkov was forced to pull out.

Daley, 39, is set to make his final walk to the cage next month on May 13 in London. The veteran is coming off the back of a defeat to Jason Jackson last June but prior to that, he was riding a nice three-fight win streak with his aim being to secure one last victory before riding off into the sunset.

His initial foe, Koreshkov, will no longer be competing on the card with Wendell Giacomo now stepping up to the plate as he attempts to pick up a big scalp over ‘Semtex’.

Paul Daley (@Semtex_170) gets a new opponent at #Bellator281, which takes place Friday, May 13 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London – via @Metro_Sport https://t.co/OsdxXmVFxE — Bellator Public Relations (@BellatorPR) April 26, 2022

Giacomo trains alongside the Pitbull brothers and currently holds a 9-2 pro mixed martial arts record, although he has yet to compete under the Bellator umbrella. His last appearance saw him secure a unanimous decision win over Uyran Carlos for LFA, although he may be hoping to make more of a statement than that here, perhaps by utilising his submission game.

Whatever the case may be, Daley will remain on the card as the sport bids farewell to one of its most famous British fighters.

