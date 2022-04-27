Joanna Jedrzejczyk willing to move Zhang Weili rematch up to five rounds: “I’m willing to do 5 rounds for my fans”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has revealed that she would be willing to fight Zhang Weili over five rounds instead of three at UFC 275.

Throughout the course of their respective careers in mixed martial arts, both Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili have been involved in some incredible contests. Alas, neither has been able to replicate what they produced together at UFC 248 when they battled it out in a remarkable five-round war in Las Vegas.

While Weili has fought and lost twice to Rose Namajunas since then, Jedrzejczyk has taken a few years off to recover. Now, they’ll do it all over again at UFC 275 on June 11 in Singapore.

After it was revealed that the bout will be three rounds instead of five, many called for it to be extended – including ‘Joanna Champion’ herself.

Should be 5 or not?? I’m willing to do 5 rounds for my fans ❣️💪🏼 @ufc @danawhite https://t.co/NXTfXialSi — Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@joannamma) April 26, 2022

There are a lot of fighters who are “about that life” and it’s safe to say that Joanna Jedrzejczyk is one of them.

She went through an unbelievable amount of punishment at the hands of Weili and the same is true for China’s first ever UFC champion. Yet even with that being the case, they’re more than willing to run it back and finally prove who the superior fighter truly is.

