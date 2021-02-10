Patricio Pitbull promises to be “more violent and better” in Bellator 255 rematch against Emmanuel Sanchez

Patricio Pitbull promised to be “more violent and better” in his upcoming Bellator 255 rematch against rival Emmanuel Sanchez.

On Tuesday, the promotion officially announced that Pitbull and Sanchez will meet on April 2 in the main event of Bellator 255. It will be a five-round fight with the Bellator featherweight title on the line, and the match is also a semifinal bout in the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix, with the winner facing off against the unbeaten AJ McKee in June to crown the winner of the tournament.

For Pitbull and Sanchez, this is actually a rematch after the pair’s previous affair in November 2018 at Bellator 209. Though Pitbull won that fight via unanimous decision, it was a closely-fought battle and a rematch is something that fans have wanted to see for quite some time now. They will get to see these two rivals go at it once more when they meet later this spring in their rematch.

Taking to his social media following the announcement, Pitbull said that he will be “more violent and better” after not finishing Sanchez the first time they met.

One thing I do well is sequels . And a sequel should always be more violent and better . Prepare for fireworks . Uma coisa que faço bem são revanches, e uma revanche sempre será mais violenta e melhor , se preparem para o show. #andstill

Pitbull has a point as Sanchez is far from the first fighter that he’s had a rematch with during his Bellator career. In fact, Pitbull fought Daniel Straus four times in Bellator, going 3-1 in those fights, so he knows a thing-or-two about fighting the same opponent again. As well, Pitbull is 2-0 against Wilson Reis, he’s 2-0 against Daniel Weichel, and he won the second of two fights with former rival Pat Curran. He’s proven time and time again that rematches are his specialty, and Sanchez will be looking to buck that trend when they meet on April 2.

Who do you think wins their upcoming fight at Bellator 255, Patricio Pitbull or Emmanuel Sanchez?