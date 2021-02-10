Nate Diaz claims he hasn’t been finished in the UFC

UFC superstar Nate Diaz claimed that he hasn’t been finished inside the Octagon during a recent interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

Diaz has been vocal in recent weeks after his former rival Conor McGregor was finished by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Diaz has been busy calling out Poirier for a big-money fight in the meantime, and part of it is that he truly doesn’t believe that McGregor should be fighting for the belt next. During the interview, Diaz questioned McGregor’s stoppage losses, claiming that he personally has never been finished.

“How come these guys are all getting finished? It’s a part of war. The main objective in war is ‘go out there and come back home.’ And these guys all get finished off and it f—ng irritates me too. Conor McGregor just got finished, right? It’s a big fight, it’s a huge thing, he’s the best, he’s gonna get a rematch, he’s the f—ng GOAT and all this funny sh-t. Well, you just got finished off,” Diaz said (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“When you get finished off like that, that doesn’t drop you down in the ranking system. It’s a control issue, too. That doesn’t drop you down two spots in the rankings. You got choked out. You got knocked out. You just lost 15 spots. And then they still try to talk about me and my sh-t record, I’m like, ‘Ain’t no one finished me off. I’m still gonna be here until the end of time.’ I’m telling you, I’m hard to kill. Not like the rest of these guys.”

Of course, Josh Thomson would have something to say about Diaz’s comments, considering he stopped him with a head kick back at UFC on FOX 7. Then again, since it was the ref stopping the fight for a TKO (and partly Nick Diaz throwing in the towel), and not Nate actually getting finished, perhaps he has a point. Similarly, when Diaz was finished by Jorge Masvidal, it was a doctor stoppage TKO. So in Diaz’s mind, he has never been officially finished in the UFC, though it would be hard to dispute his armbar loss to Hermes Franca in the WEC.

