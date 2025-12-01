Patricio Pitbull calls out top UFC featherweight stars in search for a third UFC bout

By Harry Kettle - December 1, 2025
Patricio Pitbull

MMA veteran Patricio Pitbull has called out a couple of big names as he continues to go in search of a third UFC fight.

Patricio Pitbull has been around in mixed martial arts for a long time and in the twilight of his career, he has opted to join the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He has fought twice for the promotion thus far, losing to Yair Rodriguez before defeating Dan Ige to register his first triumph inside the Octagon.

RELATED: Patricio ‘Pitbull’ fuming after UFC Paris fight cancellation, opponent apologizes for weigh-in snafu

Then, at UFC Paris, Pitbull was scheduled to take on Losene Keita, only for the contest to fall through as a result of Keita missing weight by three pounds. Despite Losene pleading with Patricio to fight at a catchweight, it didn’t come to fruition, with the former Bellator star deciding to stick to his guns.

Now, in a recent series of tweets, Pitbull has made it clear that he wants to take on top contenders like Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev as he continues to push for a future world title shot at 145 pounds.

Pitbull wants big UFC featherweight fights

In his first tweet, Pitbull responded to Lerone’s claims that he wants to fight every month by saying “I’m down for that too. What do you say we meet in January @LeroneMurphy?”

From there, he responded to Evolve calling out Murphy by saying “I’m up to face you on that card @MovsarUFC. Are you?”

Who do you believe Patricio Pitbull should take on in his next UFC fight? Do you feel like there is a legitimate chance that he could earn a championship opportunity if he can put together a few nice wins next year? Let us know your thoughts on this and his career as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

