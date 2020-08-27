Alex Volkanovski scoffs at Patricio Freire’s challenge to Dana White, ‘Pitbull’ issues scathing response

Alex Volkanovski shrugged off Patricio Freire’s fight challenge, leaving “Pitbull” to unload a scathing counterattack on the UFC featherweight champion.

The Bellator two-division champion offered an astronomical bet to UFC president Dana White this week, that he could beat both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Alex Volkanovski.

The bet was made in response to a Twitter post by ESPN. Freire named who he predicted would be the winner in a champ vs. champ cross-promotion event, and he also used it as an opportunity to challenge the UFC kingpin:

LW and FW: Me. MW and WW: Douglas. HW: Miocic. LHW: Nemkov. WFW: Can go either way. BW: Archuleta/Mix. WFlyW: Valentina. And as I said, I’ll bet 1 million with @danawhite on myself. https://t.co/SrOSjl9Ptk — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) August 24, 2020

Volkanovski, the UFC featherweight champion, scoffed at Pitbull’s undeniable confidence, and responded on social media:

Easiest money you will ever make @danawhite, let’s make it happen 💵 pic.twitter.com/qXkvExxwgn — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) August 26, 2020

Pitbull shut down Volkanovski in his response as he threatened to knock him out.

I’ll remember those words after I knock you out. Put your money where your mouth is @danawhite @ufc. Let’s go @ScottCoker @BellatorMMA https://t.co/HJubTjTVIO — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) August 26, 2020

While Volkanovski’s 22-1 record is undeniable, he has only defended his belt once against his division’s former champion, Max Holloway, and their two recent clashes have been closely contested. Meanwhile, Freire is riding high off five consecutive victories. However the last time he faced off against a former UFC fighter, Benson Henderson, he lost by a controversial TKO in the second round. He currently holds the Bellator Featherweight Championship and the Bellator Lightweight Championship belts, and won the latter in an impressive fashion against Michael Chandler in just over a minute. His rival is now looking to test the waters of free agency.

The possibility of a cross-promotion event between Bellator and the UFC has been a fan dream that is yet to come to fruition. Most likely because UFC president, Dana White doesn’t want to give any additional promotion or attention to rival organizations and would prefer to sign any desirable fighters with the UFC once their contracts have completed.

