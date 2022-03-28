Melvin Manhoef reportedly stops three burglars, pins them down until police arrive

Melvin Manhoef is a kickboxing legend and current Bellator MMA star. He can seemingly now add being a crime-fighter to his list of occupations.

The 45-year-old spoke about his recent run-in with some burglars with the Dutch news outlet Vechtsport Info. Manhoef revealed that he recently saw some men attempting to rob his home. As a result, he stopped them and then decided to chase after the men after they attempted to flee.

Manhoef soon ran the robbers off the road and took action into his own hands, literally. Apparently, the men refused to exit the vehicle, so he smashed the window in with his bare fists. After that, the three robbers exited the car.

From there, Manhoef allegedly held the men in place until the police arrived. While the numbers weren’t on his side, the current Bellator light-heavyweight apparently had no issue holding the men there until the police could get there.

The Dutchman later revealed in his interview with Vechtsport Info that he heard the men were casing his house when he was out of town. Upon his return home, the robbers decided to try and gain entry. This time, Manhoef was home, and this led to the chain of events occurring.

While Melvin Manhoef currently scored three wins in one day, he’s scheduled to fight in May at Bellator 280. The 45-year-old is currently set to face the 44-year-old Yoel Romero in the co-main event, just below Ryan Bader’s title defense against Cheick Kongo.

Both men are coming off recent losses inside the Bellator cage. Romero’s September 2021 debut against Phil Davis resulted in a split-decision loss. Meanwhile, Manhoef is coming off a knockout loss to Corey Anderson in November 2020.

While there was some speculation that Manhoef’s bout with Romero might be impacted by the robbery, the fight is apparently on as of now.

What do you think about this situation involving Melvin Manhoef?