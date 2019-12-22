Bellator Hawaii Results and Highlights: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane dominates

Bellator Hawaii was another showcase card for some of the promotion’s brightest young stars including Bellator women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, who put her belt on the line against Kate Jackson in the main event of the evening.
Also on the card was the first fight in the quarterfinals of the Bellator featherweight Grand Prix featuring stud prospect AJ McKee against veteran Derek Campos.
See the complete Bellator Hawaii results and highlights below.
Main Card
Women’s flyweight title bout: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane def. Kate Jackson via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-44)
Check out the highlights of the fight courtesy of Bellator.
NO. ONE. IS. LETTING. UP. IN. ROUND. FOUR.
This is a war and neither @KPAjackson nor @Ilimanator are going to go easy.#Bellator236 #BellatorHawaii pic.twitter.com/zdpkIcR8oS
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) December 22, 2019
Featherweight Grand Prix quarterfinal bout: AJ McKee def. Derek Campos via submission (triangle armbar) R3, 1:08
.@AJMcKee101 is letting those hands fly in round two.
Watch his #FeatherweightWGP bout versus @DC3Stallion LIVE now on @DAZN_USA.#BellatorHawaii #Bellator236 pic.twitter.com/wjOYO8Lc7p
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) December 22, 2019
Welterweight bout: Jason Jackson def. Kiichi Kunimoto via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Woah! @JacksonJason150 was looking for a big slam and he found it.
Watch #Bellator236 LIVE on @DAZN_USA and @SkySports.#BellatorHawaii pic.twitter.com/qd1Ufex6E5
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) December 22, 2019
Women’s flyweight bout: Juliana Velasquez def. Bruna Ellen via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Things are heating up in round one between Bruna Ellen and @JuVelasquezMMA.#BellatorHawaii #Bellator236 pic.twitter.com/Ty1NpcaX16
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) December 22, 2019
Bantamweight bout: Raufeon Stots def. Cheyden Leialoha via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)
Lightweight bout: Zach Zane def. Nainoa Dung via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
.@NainoaDung leads with a powerful leg kick!#BellatorHawaii #Bellator236 pic.twitter.com/v5asTKtLmo
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) December 22, 2019
Preliminary Card/Postliminary Card
Catchweight bout: Swayne Lunasco def. Kaylan Gorospe via TKO (punches) R3, 3:29
Welterweight bout: Benjamin Wilhelm def. Keali’i Kanekoa via submission (rear-naked choke) R1 2:24
Lightweight bout: Dustin Barca def. Brandon Pieper via submission (rear-naked choke) R1, 0:58
Featherweight bout: Kai Kamaka III def. Spencer Higa via unanimous decision (30-27 30-27, 30-27)
Lightweight bout: Keoni Diggs def. Scotty Hao via technical submission (rear-naked choke) R2, 2:23
Flyweight bout: Chas Dunhour def. Nate Yoshimura via KO (elbow and punches) R2, 2:46
As you can see from the results, the main card didn’t provide as many finishes for the fans as the preliminary card did. But ultimately the card built for Macfarlane to shine in front of her home state of Hawaii and she did just that with another win, while McKee continued to prove why he’s arguably the top prospect in all of MMA with another big win.
What did you think of the Bellator Hawaii card?