Bellator Hawaii Results and Highlights: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane dominates

Bellator Hawaii was another showcase card for some of the promotion’s brightest young stars including Bellator women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, who put her belt on the line against Kate Jackson in the main event of the evening.

Also on the card was the first fight in the quarterfinals of the Bellator featherweight Grand Prix featuring stud prospect AJ McKee against veteran Derek Campos.

See the complete Bellator Hawaii results and highlights below.

Main Card

Women’s flyweight title bout: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane def. Kate Jackson via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-44)

Check out the highlights of the fight courtesy of Bellator.

Featherweight Grand Prix quarterfinal bout: AJ McKee def. Derek Campos via submission (triangle armbar) R3, 1:08

Welterweight bout: Jason Jackson def. Kiichi Kunimoto via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Women’s flyweight bout: Juliana Velasquez def. Bruna Ellen via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Bantamweight bout: Raufeon Stots def. Cheyden Leialoha via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Lightweight bout: Zach Zane def. Nainoa Dung via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card/Postliminary Card

Catchweight bout: Swayne Lunasco def. Kaylan Gorospe via TKO (punches) R3, 3:29

Welterweight bout: Benjamin Wilhelm def. Keali’i Kanekoa via submission (rear-naked choke) R1 2:24

Lightweight bout: Dustin Barca def. Brandon Pieper via submission (rear-naked choke) R1, 0:58

Featherweight bout: Kai Kamaka III def. Spencer Higa via unanimous decision (30-27 30-27, 30-27)

Lightweight bout: Keoni Diggs def. Scotty Hao via technical submission (rear-naked choke) R2, 2:23

Flyweight bout: Chas Dunhour def. Nate Yoshimura via KO (elbow and punches) R2, 2:46

As you can see from the results, the main card didn’t provide as many finishes for the fans as the preliminary card did. But ultimately the card built for Macfarlane to shine in front of her home state of Hawaii and she did just that with another win, while McKee continued to prove why he’s arguably the top prospect in all of MMA with another big win.

What did you think of the Bellator Hawaii card?