Raufeon Stots calls out “little boy” Danny Sabatello: “Who have you beaten that’s worth any note?”

By Zain Bando - November 15, 2023

Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello picked up right where they left off ahead of their Bellator 301 bantamweight rematch in Chicago. Amid their trash talk amongst each other, emotions ran high.

Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello

The fued began ahead of Bellator 289 in December last year, where Raufeon Stots was able to secure a decision victory before ultimately losing to Patchy Mix in his next fight.

Sabatello was quick to bring up the loss, saying Raufeon Stots had gotten “worse” since their first fight, which Stots took offense to at Wednesday’s media availability.

“I mean, you say I got progressively worse, but who have you beaten that’s worth any note?” Raufeon Stots asked. “You didn’t beat me the last time [we fought]. How have you gotten better? You haven’t. The truth is, you haven’t. If you look at the facts, you haven’t gotten any better. And, to your point, I’m 34, you’re 30. I’m gonna big brother you just like I did the last time, bro. I’m big bro, you’re right. I am older than you. I’m the man in this game. You’re just a little boy. You can’t hang with me, bro. Three-round fight, you definitely can’t hang with me.”

Sabatello, who lost his last outing to Magomed Magomedov in July at the Bellator x RIZIN crossover event, attempted to convince Raufeon Stots the judges wronged him in their first bout, even reminding Stots about the most mynute details.

“This fight, I am going to have much more volume compared to last fight,” Sabatello said. “Everyone knows I dominated this guy last fight, and I am going to do the same this fight. You look at the betting odds for this fight and you will see that I am the favorite. As I said, there will be more volume. I will be kicking, punching, and elbowing him the whole fight. I do see myself finishing this fight this time around.”

Stots and Sabatello will compete during the 14th fight of a 16-fight card, set to begin at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT from Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Who will come out on top in the rematch, Penn Nation?

 

