Fedor Emelianenko released from hospital after battle with COVID-19

MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko’s lone fight since 2019 has happened to come against the global threat that is COVID-19. As of Monday, the Russian icon is reportedly in much better condition.

Last Thursday, news broke that Emelianenko was hospitalized in Moscow as he attended a location specialing in COVID-19 treatment.

“Thanks to all who are genuinely concerned for my health,” Emelianenko told the community. “I feel fine, I am going into recovery. I’m grateful to the doctors and medical staff for their care and hard work.”

Just a matter of days later and “The Last Emperor” has been released from the hospital according to Tass (via Bruno Massami).

Russian MMA legend, Fedor Emelianenko was released from hospital yesterday (January 25th morning) in Moscow per Tass Agency. Thank you, MMA Gods. — Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) January 26, 2021

Boasting a 39-6 record, the now 44-year-old Emelianenko is expected to soon be rounding out the end of his career once and for all.

The last time we saw the heavyweight legend in action was December 2019 in a return to Japan where he spent the prime years of his career. In that appearance, Emelianenko took on a fellow staple of Japan’s PRIDE FC days, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

Despite the fight underdelivering, Emelianenko successfully rebounded off of his quick Bellator title loss to Ryan Bader at the beginning of the year. At the two minute and 44-second mark, the Russian Sambo master put away Rampage with strikes.

Still to this day, Emelianenko is considered one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, if not the greatest. His run from 2001 to 2009 going unbeaten in 28 straight fights will likely never be replicated in that division.

After losing multiple fights in a row for the first time in his illustrious career in 2010/2011, “The Last Emperor” would declare an initial retirement. Later in 2011, he would return to action where he’s gone 8-2 since.