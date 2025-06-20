UFC legend reveals biggest regret involving Fedor Emelianenko

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 20, 2025

One UFC icon has reflected on the biggest regret of his prizefighting career, and it involved Fedor Emelianenko.

Fedor Emelianenko

Back on Jan. 24, 2009, Emelianenko went one-on-one with Andre Arlovski in the main event of “Affliction: Day of Reckoning.” Arlovski entered the fight on a five-fight winning streak, while “The Last Emperor” hadn’t been beaten since a controversial doctor’s stoppage in late 2000 at the time. There was significant buzz for the fight with many wondering if Arlovski could topple Emelianenko.

Arlovski had success early in the fight. After delivering a perfectly timed push kick, “The Pitbull” attempted a flying knee. Emelianenko countered with a punch that shut the lights off.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR DROPS MASSIVE BKFC TEASE INVOLVING FEDOR EMELIANENKO: ‘SOME NEWS MIGHT BE COMING’

Arlovski Wishes He Could Take Back Loss to Fedor

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Andrei Arlovski admitted that he regrets being hit with the counter punch from Fedor Emelianenko that put an abrupt halt to the momentum he had been building.

“The first fight, I got caught and that’s my biggest regret,” Arlovski told MMA Fighting. “But it is what it is. It’s a fact. I lost that fight. Where’s Emelianenko now? Struggling in Russia? I’m still fighting. I still do what I love to do and maybe a miracle is going to happen, and we’re going to fight again.”

While Arlovski would like to run things back with “The Last Emperor” in a boxing match, “The Pitbull” isn’t convinced that it’ll happen.

“The reason I mentioned Emelianenko, a Russian reporter, he gave an interview and he said ‘if Arlovski’s name came up, obviously I’m not going to do MMA, but I would love to box him,’” Arlovski recounted. “So I wanted to have an answer from him but he’s quiet as f*ck. So obviously I don’t know.”

Arlovski is set to make his bare-knuckle boxing debut under the BKFC banner. He’s been booked to face Josh Copeland on June 21.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Andrei Arlovski Fedor Emelianenko

