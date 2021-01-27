Michael Bisping says Jake Paul, Ben Askren and Dillon Danis are “an insult to the sweet science”

Michael Bisping has never been one to hold back on his opinions.

The outspoken Brit delivered plenty of classic lines during his time as a fighter and it’s no surprise that he’s now making a handsome living as a podcaster, commentator and analyst.

With the latest news dropping that YouTuber Jake Paul will be taking on former UFC fighter Ben Askren in a professional boxing match, Bellator fighter, Dillon Dannis responded by saying,

“I could literally on God beat @Jakepaul and @Benaskren in a boxing match back to back on the same night.” – Bisping wrote.

‘The Count,’ appears unimpressed with the idea of any of them stepping inside the squared circle, and said,

“A YouTuber, a wrestler and a Jiujitsu guy talking big about boxing is an insult to the sweet science.”

While the match-up surely won’t be one for the purists like Michael Bisping, the public’s appetite for novelty, celebrity boxing matches appears to be on the rise.

Jake’s brother, Logan, garnered tremendous interest for his rematch with fellow YouTuber, KSI in 2019. Broadcast on DAZN, it was the third most streamed fight of 2019 across nine markets, behind only Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua II and Canelo Álvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev.

In December 2020, Jake fought former NBA player Nate Robinson on the same card as Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr to bring in a combined total of more than 1.5 million pay-per-view buys. Paul later called out a plethora of MMA fighters including the aforementioned Michael Bisping.

With Paul scheduled to fight Askren on April 17th, the YouTuber has some special plans for his preparation. Paul told Ariel Helwani that he intends to enlist the help of Askren’s former UFC rival, Jorge Masvidal.

Askren famously lost to Masvidal via flying knee knockout after just 5 seconds in their 2019 encounter at UFC 239.

With neither Paul nor Askren shy about exchanging some strong words in the lead-up to a bout, the encounter will no doubt lead to plenty of hi-jinx between the pair as we get closer to fight night.

Do you agree with Michael Bisping that Jake Paul, Ben Askren and Dillon Danis are an insult to boxing?