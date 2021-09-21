Dillon Danis struggles while being detained by police (Video)

Dillon Danis is apparently facing some trouble after video surfaced of the Bellator fighter struggling while being detained by police.

On Monday afternoon a video surfaced on social media showing ‘El Jefe’ struggling with police officers before eventually being handcuffed and taken into custody.

The incident occurred outside outside of an establishment believed to be the Beachcomber Bar and Grill in Seaside Heights, New Jersey (according to MMAJunkie).

Check out the video of Dillon Danis struggling with cops below courtesy of Tom DeBlass.

“Does anyone recognize this guy? Hahaha oh Dillon Danis, next time you’re around my way let me know. I have real savages around these parts that can make sure no one hurts you. Get your shit together 🤡. Don’t talk shit either because you were 15 minutes from me and I never heard a thing.” – DeBlass captioned the post.

Danis has not competed since June of 2019 where he scored a first round submission victory over Max Humphrey. ‘El Jefe’ was at one point doing his best to secure a boxing match with Jake Paul, however that fight seems unlikely given the YouTuber’s recent success.

Dillon Danis has not yet addressed the incident on social media, but we will keep you updated as the situation develops. It remains unclear why the Bellator fighter was wearing a leg brace in the video. No previous injuries have been reported.

What did you think of the footage of Dillon Danis being detained by police officers in New Jersey? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!