Carlos Condit explains why he decided to retire from MMA

Carlos Condit has opened up on why he decided to walk away from MMA.

Late last week, Condit announced his retirement from the sport which came out of nowhere due to the fact he last fought in July where he lost to Max Griffin by decision. Since then, he has been radio silent but after the news came out he retired, Condit said in his last fight he thought he was a step too slow so realized it’s time to walk away.

“It was time, man,” Condit said on MMAFighting’s MMA Hour. “It was time. For a lot of different reasons. After that last fight, I felt like I put together a good camp and I was just a step behind Max. I feel like I could really try to tweak things and I could try to figure out what’s missing, what part of the formula isn’t working right now and then go and test it again and test it again, but that’s a tough thing to do. That’s a tough thing to do because ultimately I have to go and put myself on the firing line to see if what I’m doing is working. At a certain point there’s diminishing returns, so I think it’s time to move on.”

Carlos Condit is the former interim welterweight champion and has beaten the who’s who at welterweight. He was known as an action fighter and for “The Natural Born Killer” he says he loved every second of his time as an MMA fighter.

“That’s really tough,” Condit said. “I’ve loved every f*cking second of it. The ups, the downs, all of it. If I had to pick a specific one, these last two fights that I won when we were out in Abu Dhabi and really just living in this surreal atmosphere. My coaches are all my really good friends and we had the opportunity to go to this crazy nice place and fight. That was a lot of fun. But I have 19, almost 20 years worth of memories so it would be really hard to pinpoint.”

What is your favorite Carlos Condit memory?