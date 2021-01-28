Dillon Danis: “I would submit Justin Gaethje in under 30 seconds”

Bellator MMA star Dillon Danis believes he could submit UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje in less than 30 seconds.

Danis, an accomplished Brazilian jiu jitsu blackbelt who never shies away from a little pot-stirring, made this bold proclamation on Twitter on Wednesday night.

i would submit @Justin_Gaethje in under 30 seconds. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 28, 2021

“I would submit @Justin_Gaethje in under 30 seconds,” Danis wrote on Twitter.

At present, it’s not clear why Danis decided to set his crosshairs on Gaethje. Gaethje has also yet to respond, but that could change soon.

Dillon Danis is a decorated BJJ competitor, but entered the MMA limelight when he was brought into Conor McGregor’s camp to help the Irishman prepare for his 2016 rematch with Nate Diaz. He and McGregor have since developed a close bond, and still train together regularly.

Outside of his work with McGregor, Danis is also in the early phases of his own MMA career, having gone 2-0 as a pro under the Bellator banner. He made his pro debut against Kyle Walker in 2018, winning with a first-round toe-hold, then won his sophomore bout, a 2019 fight with Max Humphrey, with a first-round armbar. He was expected to take on Kegan Gennrich at a Bellator show in January, but fell out of the fight with an injury. At the moment, he’s recovering from a knee injury.

Justin Gaethje, on the other hand, last fought in October, when he was choked out by in a title fight with the unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov. Prior to that, he was riding big stoppage wins over top flight foes in Tony Ferguson, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Edson Barboza and James Vick. Those victories were preceded by stoppage losses to Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez. He currently holds the No. 2 spot in the UFC lightweight rankings.

