Jairzinho Rozenstruik welcomes future fight with Jon Jones

UFC heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik is interested in a future fight with former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Jones ruled over the UFC light heavyweight division for many years, but recently vacated his title with plans to make a permanent move up to the heavyweight division.

Rozenstruik, who holds the No. 3 spot in the UFC heavyweight rankings, is excited that Jones is joining the division.

It’s exciting and it’s a big motivation Jon Jones in the heavyweight division,” Rozenstruik told MMA Junkie. “Because you know, that guy is one of the best and he’s going to come in and try to do his thing. You as a fighter in the heavyweight division train hard and you have to make sure that if you get that fight, you win.

“You don’t want to go in there and do something crazy and lose the fight. You want to go in there and win, it doesn’t matter what it takes. For me, it’s a big motivation.”

Jones is expected to fight the winner of an upcoming heavyweight title fight between champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Francis Ngannou. Rozenstruik, on the other hand, is slated to fight French Muay Thai specialist Ciryl Gane on March 13.

While both men have their hands full with other challenges at the moment, Rozenstruik hopes to meet Jones in the Octagon at some point in the future, as a winner of the MMA legend would be a massive feather in his cap.

“Yeah, that would be nice,” Rozenstruik said. “I mean, he’s the greatest of all-time. Everyone wants to fight the greatest of all time and see where you’re at in your career.

“If you get that fight you’re going to be even more motivated, and yeah, you would be working harder for what’s coming. Jon Jones is one of the best, but that doesn’t mean that you want to lose against Jon Jones. You want to win against the best. To be the best, you have to beat the best.”

