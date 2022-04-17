Corey Anderson reacts after losing out on a million dollars and a world title at Bellator 277

Corey Anderson has given his reaction after missing out on $1 million and a Bellator championship.

Anderson challenged Vadim Nemkov in the finals of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix. Anderson had been finding great success with his grappling up until late in the third round.

With just a few seconds left in the round, Anderson and Nemkov accidentally clashed heads. This left a sizable cut above Nemkov’s left eye. The fight was called off a ruled a No Contest.

After the fight, Corey Anderson expressed frustration but he quickly collected himself and told Nemkov and his team it wasn’t anybody’s fault. He then passionately shouted to the crowd, “I’m the f*cking champion.”

Anderson took to social media to say that he doesn’t regret bringing attention to the clash of heads.

“Biggest lesson of the night ‘being a good sport and/or person isn’t always the best decision’ but that’s not going to change me from being me. YES! I told the ref ‘we collided heads’ when he and my coaches told me to keep going cuz his eyes were red from the blood.

“It’s always a good time to do what’s right, even if it costs you a million dollars and a world title. And I still don’t think I would’ve handled it any differently.”

Anderson followed that up by saying whether you like him or not, you’ve got to respect him.

“You ain’t gotta like me… But put some respect on my name!”

What’s next for Anderson appears obvious. Bellator President Scott Coker has already committed to booking a title rematch between Nemkov and Anderson sometime this year.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted with more details on the likely rematch when that information becomes available.