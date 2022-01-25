Benson Henderson plans to test Islam Mamedov’s durability at Bellator 273, says he’s been promised a title shot with a win

Benson Henderson knows people are counting him out but he’s eager for the challenge of facing Islam Mamedov at Bellator 273.

Henderson is set to fight Mamedov in the co-main event, and even though the former UFC champion is on a three-fight losing skid, he’s fighting the presumed number one contender. Although many were surprised by the fight booking, Henderson says he asked for the fight as he wants to get back in the title picture.

“I had a pretty good conversation with Scott Coker and other Bellator VP’s and I asked them what can I do to get back in the mix and get a title shot right away?,” Henderson said to BJPENN.com. “They told me if I want a title shot right away I have to fight Islam Mamedov because they were having a hard time getting fights for him as everyone was saying no to him. I told them I was their huckleberry and I would gladly beat him up, kick him in the head and get a title shot after that.”

With Henderson being 38 and on a three-fight losing streak, he could be fighting for his job. However, he says he already puts a ton of pressure on himself anyway so he doesn’t think it will be any different this time around.

“I don’t think there is any extra pressure on me being on the losing streak,” Henderson said. “The amount of pressure I put on myself for every fight is the highest possible anyway. There is always pressure on me every fight.”

Against Islam Mamedov, Benson Henderson knows the key to winning this fight is not letting the Russian get ahold of him. If he can make it a kickboxing fight, he is confident he will get his hand raised and pull off the upset.

“It comes down to footwork, having good footwork, and avoiding wrestling with him. I tend on testing how durable he is,” Henderson explained. “I’m going to land big shots and make sure he can’t get ahold of me, that is the key to the win.”

If Henderson gets his hand raised, he says his next fight will be for the belt as he has been promised a title shot with a win.

“According to Bellator, yeah, if I beat Mamedov I get the next title shot. That is the bonus of taking this fight is getting the title shot,” Henderson concluded.

Do you think Benson Henderson will beat Islam Mamedov at Bellator 273?