Benson Henderson perplexed by Bellator’s vacant lightweight title fight: “Why in the world would you have a title fight and not have me in it”

Benson Henderson was perplexed by Bellator’s vacant lightweight title fight, suggesting that he should have been given the next title shot.

Former Bellator lightweight champion Patricio Pitbull recently vacated his belt, and the vacant title fight will feature his brother, Patricky Pitbull, against Peter Queally in a rematch. But as far as Henderson goes, it should have been him in line for the title.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com in a recent interview, Henderson — the former UFC lightweight champion — explained why he was surprised not to get the title shot. However, he promises that he will make sure Bellator knows that he should be next for the belt with a dominant win this Saturday against former champion Brent Primus at Bellator 268.

“I certainly hope so. I’m going to go do my job and make sure I go out there and beat up the former champion, Mr. Primus, and make my statement for: Why in the world would you have a title fight and not have me in it? But whatever. That’s cool. I’ve got to make my case if that’s the way it is. By all means, let’s do it,” Henderson said.

“(I have to) go beat him up, go have an emphatic finish. I want an emphatic finish. I want some highlight. I want people to talk about it Monday morning: ‘Oh my God, did you check out that last Bellator card?’ I want something that people are going to talk about. The fight after that, I’m going to fight for the belt, I’m going to win the belt and get my hand raised, and after that, I might be done. I might do a couple more. Who knows. But I would say what chapter is this? It’s getting close to that epilogue.”

Do you agree with Benson Henderson that he should have given the next Bellator title shot at 155lbs?