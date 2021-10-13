Jan Blachowicz on Jon Jones recent arrest: “I’m not surprised. Wake up a month and I think we’re going to hear this story again”

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz has revealed that he wasn’t particularly surprised by the recent arrest of Jon Jones.

Ever since Jones departed the 205-pound division, Jan Blachowicz has been the main man at the top of the mountain. He beat Dominick Reyes for the strap before successfully defending it against Israel Adesanya and at the end of this month, he’ll take his talents to Fight Island where he will defend the gold against fellow veteran Glover Teixeira.

During a recent interview, Blachowicz was asked about the recent actions of former champion Jones, and it’s safe to say he didn’t hold his tongue.

“I’m not disappointed. For me it’s boring, you know? I’m not surprised. Wake up a month [later], and I think we’re going to hear this story again,” Blachowicz said.

“I’m not the judge, I don’t want to be the judge. It’s not my business. I hope not, because I believe that in the future I’m going to meet this guy in the Octagon.”

Quotes via MMA News

