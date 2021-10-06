Patricio Pitbull issues statement after vacating the Bellator lightweight title

Former Bellator lightweight champion Patricio Pitbull issued a statement after he decided to vacate his title belt at 155lbs.

Pitbull announced on social media on Wednesday in a statement that he is vacating the Bellator lightweight title. Bellator president Scott Coker told The MMA Hour that with the title being vacated, Pitbull’s brother Patricky will now get the vacant title shot. He will meet Peter Queally in a rematch for the belt at Bellator 270 on November 5 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. In his statement, Pitbull explained his decision to give up his belt at 155lbs.

Starting today, I’m no longer the @bellatormma Lightweight Champion. Honor and family come first. When I first won the LW belt it was just about revenge. It was still an honor, but with the loss at 145 I’m starting over. It’s time for the LW division to move on and for @PatrickyPitbull to have his shot. My focus is on AJ and him only. On November 5th my brother will fight for the Lightweight title against Peter Queally in Ireland and we’ll bring the title to Brazil!

According to Coker, Bellator is working on a rematch between Pitbull and AJ McKee for the Bellator featherweight title. McKee choked Pitbull out for the belt earlier this year and now the Brazilian wants to fight him again for the belt. So far, there hasn’t been any confirmation if this fight will take place, but Coker said that he has talked to both camps and he knows there is interest from both parties. With Pitbull giving up his belt, it stands to reason that it would make sense for him to get the title shot rematch at 145lbs. However, it will be up to McKee to accept the fight.

