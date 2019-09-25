Bellator veteran Katy Collins passes away

Women’s MMA veteran Katy Collins has passed away after suffering a brain aneurysm and related complications. She was 32.

The coach of Collins, JT Tilley, shared the unfortunate news on his Facebook.

“The fight is over. You never stopped fighting and we never gave up on you. Just wasn’t in the cards.

…I’ve always been so proud of you Kate. We did it. I was honored to be able to live you your dream with you. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I will miss you more than the world will ever know.”

Collins recently suffered a brain aneurysm and related complications stemming from it. Here are more details from her GoFundMe page:

“Everyone knows Katy Collins as a fighter but right now she is fighting for her life. Katy had a brain aneurysm Friday September 20th and she will have a long road to recovery ahead of her. If anyone knows Katy, you would know she is a loving, caring, selfless individual with a huge heart. Right now she needs help to make it through the next few months with personal and medical expenses piling on. Please, friends family and loved ones… any help at all is appreciated for our friend right now. She needs us all. Thank you.”

Collins compiled a 7-5 record as a professional mixed martial artist. She turned pro in 2015, and went on to fight for organizations such as Bellator and LFA. She had a 2-1 record in Bellator, with wins over Bruna Vargas and Michelle Royer and a loss to Emily Ducote. She most recently competed in LFA. Prior to turning pro, she competed as an amateur from 2011 to 2014.

Click here to view the GoFundMe page set up for Collins.

We here at BJPenn.com share out condolences to Collins, her family at this difficult time.