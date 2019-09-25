Yair Rodriguez accuses Jeremy Stephens of ‘quitting’

Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens fought to a No Contest in the main event of this past weekend’s UFC Mexico City event. Rodriguez accidentally poked Stephens in the eye and after Stephens couldn’t open it, the doctor had to step in and stop the fight just 15 seconds in. Fans responded by throwing garbage into the center of the Octagon.

Although Rodriguez told the media after the fight that he believed Stephens should be given the benefit of the doubt for not continuing, it seems as though Rodriguez has changed his tune.

“Pantera” recently wrote on his Instagram that be believes Stephens quit in the fight. Here’s what he said. (h/t r/u/GabiCule)

“How about me not fighting for no reason but quitting like him??? F*ck you and your opinion! Watch the reply again…”

It’s surprising to hear Rodriguez go after Stephens for the eye poke when he was the one who poked Stephens in the eye. Rodriguez has always come across as a very respectful opponent to his fellow fighters, but he has been criticized for being a poor sport in the aftermath of this match against Stephens. Video footage was released of a backstage confrontation between both the fighters where each said some nasty words to each other.

Both men may soon get a chance to settle the score for good. Stephens has said he wants to run the fight back with Rodriguez, and now it’s up to the UFC to go ahead and book the rematch. It obviously won’t be taking place in Rodriguez’ home country of Mexico, and he will likely have to travel to the United States and fight in Stephens’ backyard. UFC Boston, UFC 244 and UFC 245 are also some of the possible cards this fight could be shifted to.

Do you think Yair Rodriguez is right and that Jeremy Stephens quit at UFC Mexico City?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/25/2019.