Bellator releases inaugural rankings, Patricio Pitbull and Cris Cyborg top P4P lists

Bellator released its inaugural rankings and Patricio Pitbull and Cris Cyborg have topped the promotion’s pound-for-pound rankings lists.

Bellator announced the first-ever edition of its promotional fighter rankings on Monday. 17 media members voted on the Bellator rankings, and you can see them all below.

BELLATOR MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Patricio Pitbull (31-4)

2. Vadim Nemkov (12-2)

3. Gegard Mousasi (47-7-2)

4. Ryan Bader (27-6)

5. Juan Archuleta (25-2)

6. Douglas Lima (32-8)

7. AJ McKee (17-0)

8. Phil Davis (22-5)

9. Emmanuel Sanchez (20-4)

10. Corey Anderson (14-5)

BELLATOR WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Cris Cyborg (23-2)

2. Juliana Velasquez (11-0)

3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1)

4. Julia Budd (14-3)

5. Arlene Blencowe (13-8)

6. Denise Kielholtz (6-2)

7. Liz Carmouche (14-7)

8. Cat Zingano (11-4)

9. Alejandra Lara (9-3)

10. Leslie Smith (12-8-1)

BELLATOR MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT

C. Ryan Bader (27-6)

1. Timothy Johnson (15-6) – 13*

2. Cheick Kongo (30-11-2)

3. Valentin Moldavsky (10-1) – 3*

4. Fedor Emelianenko (39-6)

5. Linton Vassell (20-8)

6. Tyrell Fortune (9-1) – 1*

7. Steven Mowry (8-0)

8. Matt Mitrione (13-8)

9. Sergei Kharitonov (32-8)

10. Javy Ayala (11-8)

BELLATOR MEN’S LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

C. Vadim Nemkov (12-2)

1. Ryan Bader (27-6) – 11*

2. Phil Davis (22-5) – 2*

3. Corey Anderson (14-5) – 4*

4. Lyoto Machida (26-10)

5. Julius Anglickas (9-1)

6. Grant Neal (5-0)

7. Christian Edwards (4-0)

8. Tyree Fortune (5-0)

9. Melvin Manhoef (32-15-1)

10. Alex Polizzi (7-1)

BELLATOR MEN’S MIDDLEWEIGHT

C. Gegard Mousasi (47-7-2)

1. John Salter (18-4) – 10*

2. Anatoly Tokov (29-2) – 5*

3. Austin Vanderford (10-0) – 1*

4. Fabian Edwards (9-1)

5. Costello van Steenis (13-2)

6. Johnny Eblen (7-0)

7. Charlie Ward (9-4)

8. Mike Shipman (14-3)

9. Romero Cotton (5-0)

10. Ed Ruth (8-3)

BELLATOR MEN’S WELTERWEIGHT

C. Douglas Lima (32-8)

1. Michael Page (18-1) – 8*

2. Yaroslav Amosov (25-0) – 6*

3. Neiman Gracie (10-1) – 3*

4. Logan Storley (11-1)

5. Derek Anderson (17-3)

6. Jason Jackson (13-4)

7. Joey Davis (8-0)

8. Sabah Homasi (15-8)

9. Oliver Enkamp (10-2)

10. Jaleel Willis (14-2)

BELLATOR MEN’S LIGHTWEIGHT

C. Patricio Pitbull (31-4)

1. Brent Primus (10-1) – 12*

2. Patricky Pitbull (23-9) – 3*

3. Goiti Yamauchi (25-4) – 1*

4. Benson Henderson (28-10) – 1*

5. Sidney Outlaw (15-4)

6. Myles Jury (19-5)

7. Adam Piccolotti (12-4)

8. Alfie Davis (14-3)

9. Aviv Gozali (5-0)

10. Georgi Karakhanyan (30-11-1)

BELLATOR MEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT

C. Patricio Pitbull (31-4)

1. AJ McKee (17-0) – 13*

2. Emmanuel Sanchez (20-4) – 4*

3. Adam Borics (16-1)

4. Pedro Carvalho (11-4)

5. Daniel Weichel (40-12)

6. Aaron Pico (7-3)

7. Jay Jay Wilson (7-0)

8. Jeremy Kennedy (16-2)

9. Tywan Claxton (6-2)

10. Mads Burnell (14-3)

BELLATOR MEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

C. Juan Archuleta (25-2)

1. Sergio Pettis (20-5) – 10*

2. Patchy Mix (13-1) – 4*

3. Raufeon Stots (15-1) – 1*

4. James Gallagher (11-1)

5. Magomed Magomedov (17-1) – 2*

6. Leandro Higo (20-5)

7. Josh Hill (20-3)

8. Cass Bell (5-1)

9. Frans Mlambo (9-5)

10. Jornel Lugo (5-0)

BELLATOR WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT

C. Cris Cyborg (23-2)

1. Julia Budd (14-3) – 16*

2. Arlene Blencowe (13-8)

3. Cat Zingano (11-4)

4. Leslie Smith (12-8-1) – 1*

5. Sinead Kavanagh (7-4)

6. Janay Harding (6-4)

7. Leah McCourt (4-1)

8. Amanda Bell (7-7)

9. Olga Rubin (6-2)

10. Jessy Miele (9-5)

BELLATOR WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

C. Juliana Velasquez (11-0)

1. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1) – 16*

2. Liz Carmouche (14-7)

3. Denise Kielholtz (6-2) – 1*

4. Alejandra Lara (9-3)

5. Kana Watanabe (9-0-1)

6. Kate Jackson (11-5-1)

7. Veta Arteaga (5-4)

8. Mandy Bohm (7-0)

9. Valerie Loureda (3-0)

10. Bruna Ellen (5-3)

What do you think of the inaugural Bellator rankings?