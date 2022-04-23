Bellator 279: ‘Cyborg vs. Blencowe 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The cage remains in Hawaii for tonight’s Bellator 279 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe 2.

Cyborg and Blencowe first met in October of 2020, with Justino retaining her women’s featherweight title by way of second round submission.

Since their original encounter, Cris Cyborg (25-2 MMA) has gone 2-0, scoring knockout wins over Leslie Smith and Sinead Kavanagh.

Meanwhile, Arlene Blencowe (15-8 MMA) has also gone 2-0 since suffering her defeat to Cybrog eighteen months ago. ‘Angerfist’ scored a TKO victory over Dayana Silva at Bellator 262 and followed that up with a decision win over Pam Sorenson this past November.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Bellator 279 is co-headlined by a men’s interim bantamweight title fight featuring former title holder Juan Archuleta taking on Raufeon Stots.

In addition, the fight card also features Hawaiian standouts Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, Yancy Medeiros and Kai Kamaka III.

Get all of tonight’s ‘Cyborg vs. Blencowe 2’ Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):

Bellator 279 Main Card (10:30pm EST on Showtime)

Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe –

Juan Archuleta vs. Raufeon Stots –

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Patchy Mix –

Justine Kish vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane –

Bellator 279 Prelims (8:30pm EST on YouTube)

Yancy Medeiros vs. Emmanuel Sanchez –

Kai Kamaka III vs. Justin Gonzales –

Janay Harding vs. Dayana Silva –

Keoni Diggs vs. Bobby King –

Levan Chokheli vs. Goiti Yamauchi –

Sunuki Inaba vs. Whittany Pyles –

Nainoa Dung vs. Lance Gibson Jr. –

Ryan Dela Cruz vs. Jordan Winski –

Randi Field vs. Maraya Miller –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s Bellator 279 title fight rematch between Cris Cyborg and Arlene Blencowe?