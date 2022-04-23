UFC Vegas 52: ‘Lemos vs. Andrade’ Live Results and Highlights

By
Chris Taylor
-
UFC Vegas 52, Amanda Lemos, Jessica Andrade

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 52 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade.

Lemos (11-1-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a five-fight winning streak, her latest being a split decision victory over Angela Hill. Prior to defeating ‘Overkill‘, the Brazilian was coming off back-to-back first round TKO victories over Montserrat Ruiz and Lívia Renata Souza.

Meanwhile, Jessica Andrade (22-9 MMA) last competed at September’s UFC 266 event, where she scored a first round TKO victory over Cynthia Calvillo in a flyweight bout. ‘Bate Estaca’ is now returning to 115lbs in hopes of reclaiming the promotions strawweight title.

UFC Vegas 52 is co-headlined a lightweight contest featuring fan favorite Clay Guida taking on Claudio Puelles.

Clay Guida

Guida (37-21 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since December, where he scored an impressive submission victory over former TUF Brazil 2 winner Leonardo Santos. ‘The Carpenter‘ has gone 3-3 over his past six fights overall.

Meanwhile, Claudio Puelles (11-2 MMA) is currently sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission win over Chris Gruetzemacher in December.

Also featured on tonight’s fight card is the return of Maycee Barber, who faces Montana De La Rosa in a flyweight bout.

Get all of tonight’s ‘Lemos vs. Andrade’ Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 52 Main Card (9pm EST on ESPN+)

Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade –
Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles –
Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa –
Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman –
Charles Jourdain vs. Lando Vannata –

UFC Vegas 52 Prelims (6pm EST on ESPN+)

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Jordan Wright –
Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko –
Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva –
Cameron Else vs. Aori Qileng –
Preston Parsons vs. Evan Elder –
Philipe Lins vs. Marcin Prachnio –
Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 52 main event between Amanda Lemos and Jessica Andrade?

