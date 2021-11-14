Cris Cyborg praises Sinead Kavanagh following KO win at Bellator 271: “One of the toughest women I’ve ever met”

MMA legend Cris Cyborg praised Sinead Kavanagh following her KO win at Bellator 271, calling her “One of the toughest women I’ve ever met.”

Cyborg took on Kavanagh in the main event of this past Friday’s Bellator 271 event, and she won the fight in spectacular fashion when she knocked out Kavanagh in the first round. Take a look at the video of the knockout below. As you can see, Cyborg caught Kavanagh on the feet with a heavy blow, dropped her to the mat, then finished her with strikes.

CYBORG KO'S KAVANAGH IN THE FIRST ROUND!!! GOOD LORD!!!! pic.twitter.com/AePJ4RrCWy — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) November 13, 2021

Following her victory, which was Cyborg’s fourth straight win in Bellator following previous victories over Leslie Smith, Arlene Blencowe, and Julia Budd, she took to her social media to praise her opponent. Check out what Cyborg said about Kavanagh on Twitter below.

❤️ thank you @sineadkavanagh0 for sharing the @BellatorMMA cage with me! You’ve earned my respect as one of the toughest women I’ve ever met! pic.twitter.com/xgnvzuLcB2 — @CrisCyborg.com on Showtime #Bellator271 (@criscyborg) November 13, 2021

Cyborg has overall won five straight fights with a dominant win over Leslie Smith in the UFC also among her recent win streak. Of course, those five wins have come since she was knocked out by Amanda Nunes in the UFC. It seems like that knockout loss was the final nail in the coffin when it came to the UFC’s relationship with Cyborg, as things went downhill for the two parties after that.

Since leaving the UFC for Bellator, however, Cyborg has continued to show that she is truly one of the greatest women’s fighters of all time. She has been absolutely destroying everyone in her path and there is no reason to believe that she won’t keep running through her opponents under the Bellator banner. Unfortunately, there aren’t too many fresh challengers for Cyborg in Bellator, so the matchmakers will have to get their thinking caps on to come up with her next opponent. Cat Zingano does make sense, but we haven’t heard much about her in recent months, so it remains to be seen if she will be next.

What do you think is next for Cris Cyborg following her KO win over Sinead Kavanagh at Bellator 271?