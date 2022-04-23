Tommy Fury calls out Jake Paul after improving to 8-0 in boxing, ‘The Problem Child’ responds

Tommy Fury improved his undefeated boxing record to 8-0 this afternoon and proceeded to callout Jake Paul following the win.

Fury (8-0) squared off with Daniel Bocianski (10-1) on the undercard of today’s ‘Fury vs. Whyte’ event at Wembley Stadium in London. The result was a unanimous decision win for ‘TNT’, who scored a fifth round knockdown during the six round affair.

Immediately following today’s win, Tommy Fury proceeded to callout Jake Paul. The pair were supposed to fight this past December in Florida, but the Brit had to pullout of the fight due to injury.

"Get the contract signed you bum! Let's get it done once and for all!" 🤬@tommytntfury wants @jakepaul next! 👀#FuryWhyte | BT Sport Box Office ▶️ https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/qhA3pnCHwH — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) April 23, 2022

“But I just have one thing to say, Jake Paul – this should have been done a long time ago in December and if you want it I’m here and I’m ready for you. I’ll cut you and chop you to bits just like I did there, get the contract signed you bum, let’s get it done once and for all.”

Tommy Fury continued on Jake Paul:

“That lad in there would have killed Jake Paul, that lad is a true professional. He was cut to bits, still in there giving me everything that he had, he’d slap Jake Paul and it’d be over. Jake Paul, I’m going to end your career, you’re a bum and you’re no good. Let’s get this fight done and get this settled.”

It did not take long for Tommy Fury to get a response out of Jake Paul, who shared the following thoughts with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

I asked @jakepaul what he thought of @tommytntfury’s victory: “Congrats on beating a 10-1 fighter. But that stadium was empty. When I fight the stadium is full. When Tommy fights no one gives a fuck. And that’s in his home country. Let’s see how Anderson Silva’s event does.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 23, 2022

“Congrats on beating a 10-1 fighter. But that stadium was empty. When I fight the stadium is full. When Tommy fights no one gives a f**k. And that’s in his home country. Let’s see how Anderson Silva’s event does.”

Do you think we will see Paul vs. Fury square off inside the squared circle in 2022?