Bellator 273 Results: Benson Henderson defeats Islam Mamedov (Highlights)

Tonight’s Bellator 273 event is co-headlined by a lightweight bout featuring former UFC champion Benson Henderson taking on Islam Mamedov.

Henderson (28-11 MMA) will be looking to snap the first three-fight losing streak of his career this evening in Phoenix. ‘Bendo‘ last competed back in October, where he suffered a decision loss to Brent Primus.

Meanwhile, Islam Mamedov (20-1-1 MMA) made his Bellator debut last July, where he earned a split-decision win over the aforementioned Brent Primus. The Russian standout is currently sporting a nineteen-fight undefeated streak ahead of tonight’s event.

Round one of the Bellator 273 co-headliner begins and the fighters touch gloves. Mamedov looks to force the action early. Benson Henderson keeps him at bay with a kick. Islam returns fire with one of his own. ‘Bendo’ lands a nice inside low kick. Islam Mamedov with a right hand but Benson counters nicely with a left. He follows that up with another low kick. Mamedov returns fire with a kick to the body. The fighters clinch up and Mamedov pushes Benson against the cage and lands a knee. Henderson switches the position and lands a big knee to the gut of his opponent. He scores a trip takedown. Mamedov is back up but Benson grabs a guillotine. He drops down and looks to lock it in deep. He doesn’t have full guard and so Islam has a bit of space to breathe. Mamedov pops his head out and lands some punches before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the Bellator 273 co-main event begins and Islam Mamedov comes forward quickly with a body kick. Benson Henderson returns fire with an oblique kick. The Russian looks to go upstairs but ‘Bendo’ blocks the kick. Islam leaps in with a right that misses. He shoots in for a takedown and Benson is able to scramble and lock up another guillotine. Mamedov escapes and now takes the back of Henderson. He looks to lock in a choke but the former UFC champion escapes. Punches now from Islam Mamedov. Two minutes remain in the round. ‘Bendo’ rolls for a kneebar attempt. He moves to a heel hook and cranks. This is a bad spot for Islam. He grabs the fence and then jumps into side control. Benson Henderson scrambles but gives up his back. He is still standing but Islam is on him like a backpack. The fight goes to the ground and Benson escapes and lands some good shots.

Round three of the Bellator 273 co-headliner begins and Benson Henderson is firing off some heavy kicks early. Islam Mamedov lands a crisp left. ‘Bendo’ returns fire and scores with one of his own. He follows that up with a right and then a low kick. He misses with a wild uppercut attempt. He would have sent Islam to the moon had that landed. The Russian continues to push the pace and gets in on a takedown attempt. He gets it and winds up in the butterfly guard of Henderson. ‘Bendo’ attempts to shrimp and get back to his feet. Ninety seconds remain. Benson Henderson rolls for another leg lock attempt. The submission is not there. Islam in top position now and landing shots. Henderson is returning fire with hammer fists off his back. He attempts to scramble but can’t get Mamedov off of him. Elbows from the bottom by ‘Bendo’. The horn sounds to end round three.

Official Bellator 273 Result: Benson Henderson def. Islam Mamedov by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Henderson fight next following his split decision victory over Mamedov at tonight’s event in Phoenix? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!