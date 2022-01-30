Conor McGregor vows to put down the bottle ahead of UFC return

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has vowed to put down the bottle ahead of his planned comeback.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not competed since suffering a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier this past July at UFC 264.

During his rehabilitation the Irish star has stayed busy by promoting his pub, his whiskey and his stout. In many of his social media posts, Conor McGregor has appeared drink in hand enjoying the fruits of his labor.

With that said, ‘Notorious’ recently announced his intentions of putting down the bottle in order to make the best of his planned UFC comeback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

“Sitting in actual awe at present. Can’t quite describe it. Last week, Saturday, the first day Ireland became free from restriction, and also coincidentally the anniversary of the late Arthur Guinness, @forgedirishstout outsold Guinness on premise for the first time. And everyday since! @forgedirishstout is now the clear leader in Stout sales for us! All of us in this industry know, for a Stout to do this is just unprecedented! Incredible!” Conor McGregor wrote on Instagram. “The fact it happened for the first time on that day in particular, I feel it a sign that I am on the right path here with all of this! Onwards and upwards we go! For my fighting fans, I want to say I know I am enjoying myself with my liquid, but very soon I will be immersing my self in full training again with complete abstention from my wonderful creations of Spirit and Ale. Just 5 more minutes Ma ❤️”

Conor McGregor was once linked to a possible lightweight title fight with current champion Charles Oliveira. However, ‘Do Bronx’ recently signed up for a bout with Justin Gaethje, so that option is likely off the table.

Who would you like to see McGregor fight next?