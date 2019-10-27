Bellator 232 Results: Paul Daley stops Saad Awad in Round 2 (Video)

Welterweight knockout artist Paul Daley will return to the cage against Saad Awad in tonight’s Bellator 232 co-main event.

‘Semtex‘ was initially slated to face Sabah Homasi at tonight’s event, however that bout was scrapped and Awad ultimately stepped up on short-notice.

Paul Daley (41-17-2 MMA) was last seen in action at June’s Bellator 232 event, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over former UFC fighter Erick Silva.

As for Saad Awad, the ‘Assassin’ will be looking to snap a three-fight win streak in tonight’s fight with Daley.

Awad was most recently seen in action earlier this month at Bellator 229, where he suffered a first round submission loss to Goiti Yamauchi.

Round one of the Bellator 232 co-main event begins and Paul Daley is looking to land big punches early. He just misses with a left hook. Awad looks to clinch but Daley won’t allow it. He throws a nice combination. Saad Awad circles to his right and lands a jab. Daley responds with a heavy low kick. ‘Semtex’ with a kick to the body. He leaps in with a knee. Awad uses the strike to force the clinch. He lands a combination on the break. Daley responds with a spinning elbow. He lands a front elbow and Awad goes to the floor. Daley follows him there and looks to land some ground and pound. Awad is scrambling and lands an upkick. Daley with an elbow. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the Bellator 232 co-main event begins and Paul Daley charges forward quickly with a big left. He lands a right uppercut. Awad fires back with a combination. Daley slips and winds up on the floor. Awad immediately pounces on him. Daley works his way to his feet but Awad is on his back. He is looking to score a trip takedown. Daley is doing a good job of defending and breaks free. He leaps in with a shot to the body of Awad. Daley with a massive left hand that floors Awad. He follows up with ground and pound and this one is all over.

British MMA's legendary left-hook grenadier, Paul Daley (42-17-2), detonates once more, with feeling, on Saad Awad to score a calamitous, second-round stoppage! The 16-year vet boasts a staggering 33 finishes, each by knockout. #Bellator232 pic.twitter.com/X17YrATTu4 — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) October 27, 2019

Official Bellator 232 Result: Paul Daley def. Saad Awad via TKO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Paul Daley fight next following his KO victory over Saad Awad at tonight’s Bellator 232 event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 26, 2019