VIDEO | So Yoel Romero actually is scared of something!

They say that everyone is afraid of something, and that theory holds true for feared UFC middleweight contender Yoel Romero.

A recent video surfaced on Twitter (courtesy of @Assaultz_) which showcased Romero’s very real fear of heights.

While Yoel Romero (13-4 MMA) may not enjoy being on top of buildings such as The Willis Tower in Chicago, ‘The Solider of God’ seemingly has no fear inside of the Octagon.

Romero has put together a 9-3 record since joining the UFC ranks in April of 2013. During that stretch he has scored knockout victories over Clifford Starks, Ronny Markes, Derek Brunson, Tim Kennedy, Lyoto Machida, Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold.

In his most recent effort at August’s UFC 241 event in Anaheim, Yoel Romero suffered a unanimous decision loss to undefeated contender Paulo Costa.

Romero’s manager, Abe Kawa of First Round Management, would later take to Twitter with the following caption of the now infamous video.

He wanted to kill me and I blamed dana so I wouldn’t get killed lol https://t.co/AtIXD7meqk — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) October 26, 2019

Yoel Romero would respond to Kawa’s tweet with the following message.

Who and when ‘The Solider of God’ will fight next remains to be seen.

Who would you like to see Yoel Romero matched up against in his next Octagon appearance? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 26, 2019