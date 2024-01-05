Belal Muhammad vows to not let anyone, even Conor McGregor, skip the line as champion: “Here to make a legacy”

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad doesn’t care if it’s Conor McGregor or anyone else, he wants to be a defending champion.

‘Remember The Name’ has been out of action since a title eliminator with Gilbert Burns in May. That night saw Belal Muhammad dominate the Brazilian, en route to a unanimous decision victory. The win moved him to a 10-fight undefeated streak and became a prime candidate to face welterweight champion, Leon Edwards.

The two previously fought in 2021, fighting to a no-contest after a second-round eye poke. Now, three years later, they will reportedly run it back for the welterweight title. As of now, Belal Muhammad’s rematch against Leon Edwards doesn’t have a fight date. However, ‘Rocky’ has hinted that he will return at UFC 300 in April.

It was a bout that hung in the balance, partially due to Shavkat Rakhmonov. The undefeated welterweight claimed a submission win over Stephen Thompson last month at UFC 296. Following that victory, Dana White admitted that he wasn’t sure if Belal Muhammad was next for Leon Edwards.

While the welterweight title picture shakes out, the Palestinian fighter is already planning his future. Speaking on a recent edition of ‘Remember The Show‘ podcast, Belal Muhammad discussed his plans to be a defending champion. Meaning, that he won’t allow anyone to skip the line, even if they’re someone like Conor McGregor.

If he defeats ‘Rocky’ later this year, he plans to meet Shavkat Rakhmonov in his first title defense. According to Belal Muhammad, that’s a legacy fight. As a champion, he plans to make exactly that.

RELATED: MICHAEL CHANDLER VOWS TO RETIRE CONOR MCGREGOR IN JUNE: “IT’S BEEN A GREAT CAREER”

Belal Muhammad vows to not allow anyone to skip the line as welterweight champion

“Conor [McGregor] you know, he’s king troll,” Belal Muhammad stated during a recent edition of his podcast. “He knows that he’s in charge right now, so whatever he says will go, but for a fighter in general, like, you never want to be that heavy. Like if, for me, it’s like, alright, let’s fight at my walk around weight is 190, 185, but it’s like I’m- it’s gonna make me not want to run, it’s gonna make me not want to eat right, so I could just be sloppy, never go into a fight sloppy.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “Bully doesn’t let nobody skip the line. Shavkat will get next. We’re here to make a legacy, we’re breaking all these dudes.”

While Belal Muhammad used Conor McGregor as an example, ‘The Notorious’ is a bit booked up at the moment. Earlier this week, the former UFC champion announced plans to fight Michael Chandler at International Fight Week on June 29th. While ‘Iron’ is down for the middleweight fight, Dana White and the company haven’t confirmed the bout as of now.

What do you make of these comments from Belal Muhammad? Do you believe he will defeat Leon Edwards in their rematch later this year?