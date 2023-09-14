Belal Muhammad told he needs “Jesus” after dubbing UFC champion Sean Strickland as “the easiest path to double champ status”

Belal Muhammad has received some criticism for going after Sean Strickland following his title win at UFC 293.

Over the course of the last few years, Belal Muhammad has turned himself into a real contender at welterweight. He’s put together a nice win streak, he’s built a new persona, and he’s not too far away from a title shot. As it turns out, though, Muhammad is also pretty interested in a move to middleweight at some point in the future.

Following Sean Strickland’s mammoth win over Israel Adesanya, Belal took to social media and made it known that he believes a fight with Sean favors him nicely. As you can imagine, this ruffled some feathers, including with Chris Curtis – a close friend and training partner of Strickland’s.

Belal Muhammad still has a score to settle with new champ Sean Strickland 👀 pic.twitter.com/U2OVX5J17y — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 12, 2023