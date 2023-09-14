Belal Muhammad told he needs “Jesus” after dubbing UFC champion Sean Strickland as “the easiest path to double champ status”

By Harry Kettle - September 14, 2023

Belal Muhammad has received some criticism for going after Sean Strickland following his title win at UFC 293.

Over the course of the last few years, Belal Muhammad has turned himself into a real contender at welterweight. He’s put together a nice win streak, he’s built a new persona, and he’s not too far away from a title shot. As it turns out, though, Muhammad is also pretty interested in a move to middleweight at some point in the future.

Following Sean Strickland’s mammoth win over Israel Adesanya, Belal took to social media and made it known that he believes a fight with Sean favors him nicely. As you can imagine, this ruffled some feathers, including with Chris Curtis – a close friend and training partner of Strickland’s.

Muhammad calls out Strickland

Muhammad: “I hope Sean’s still the champ when I get the ww title it’ll be the easiest path to double champ status.”

Belal went on to note that he’d been calling Strickland out for years, before Chris Curtis got involved.

Curtis: “Lmao y’all need jesus”

It’s been known for a while that Belal Muhammad has had a feud, and a real problem, with Sean Strickland. It’s never felt viable for them to settle the score inside the cage but in the future, that could quickly become the case if things fall into place.

As for Chris Curtis, he’s the kind of guy who will always defend those close to him, so we shouldn’t be too surprised by this.

Do you believe there is a chance we will see Belal Muhammad take on Sean Strickland in the future? If so, who would be the favorite to win? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

