Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili scheduled for UFC 298 in Anaheim

By Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023

A massive bantamweight clash with title implications has been booked between Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili.

Henry Cejudo Merab Dvalisvili

Cejudo made the announcement in a video on his YouTube channel. Cejudo vs. Dvalishvili will be featured on the same card headlined by a featherweight title fight between champion Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria. UFC 298 has been shaping up with the event taking place two months from now.

Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili Set For UFC 298

During his video announcement, Henry Cejudo revealed that the fight with Merab Dvalishvili will determine who fights the winner of Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera (via MMAFighting).

“This fight’s going to decide who’s actually going to fight eventually the winner of Chito Vera versus Sean O’Malley,” Cejudo said. “I’m excited. I’m not sure if we’re going to co-headline this fight with Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski but either way this fight is absolutely going to be bonkers.”

Cejudo admitted that he’s in for a tough fight against Merab.

“I give him respect and I give all my opponents respect, especially Henry Cejudo,” Dvailishvili said when addressing the matchup during the UFC Vegas 83 post fight show. “He’s the greatest champion, he was after [Aljamain Sterling] beat him. I’m excited. This is going to be a big test for me. Even if I feel I don’t need the test anymore.

“I have a nine fight win streak and I beat whoever they give me, whoever they put in front of me. I think I deserve to fight for a title fight but they give me another test in Henry Cejudo. I’m thankful. I have to do my best. I have to beat him and I have to earn it again, the title fight, and hopefully this time I will fight for the title and whoever will be the winner of Chito Vera and Sean O’Malley I will fight next.”

