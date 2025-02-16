Belal Muhammad reveals key to victory against Shavkat Rakhmonov in UFC title fight

Belal Plans to Make Shavkat ‘Remember The Name’

During a recent chat with Barstool Sports Chicago, Belal Muhammad discussed the aura of being an undefeated fighter perhaps giving Shavkat Rakhmonov a false sense of security.

“When you’re fighting a guy like Shavkat where they put him on this pedestal to be this undefeated crazy guy, I see holes in his game in the same way I saw holes in Leon’s game,” Muhammad said. “I think Leon’s a better striker than Shavkat, but mentally I think Shavkat’s a lot stronger, I don’t see him breaking mentally.

“The biggest thing for him is, now you’re fighting a guy that’s not afraid of you. Everybody he fights they come in there with nerves and they’re afraid.”

Muhammad then revealed what he can bring to the table that Rakhmonov hasn’t seen before.

“For me, I’m gonna be in his face the whole time and it’s gonna be the same resolve, another guy breaking,” Muhammad said.

The UFC brass have not officially announced the rebooking of Muhammad vs. Rakhmonov, but fans anticipate the fight will happen at some point in 2025. Muhammad would be in search of his first successful UFC title defense, while Rakhmonov simply wants to capture UFC gold for the first time in his pro MMA career.

