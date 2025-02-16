Belal Muhammad reveals key to victory against Shavkat Rakhmonov in UFC title fight

By Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025

Belal Muhammad believes he knows the key to victory against Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Belal Muhmmad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Muhammad was expecting to put his UFC Welterweight Championship at stake against Rakhmonov in the main event of UFC 310 at the end of 2024. The champion ended up pulling out of the fight due to a foot infection. Rakhmonov ended up defeating Ian Machado Garry in a competitive fight via unanimous decision.

While Rakhmonov is an undefeated challenger, Muhammad has explained why he feels he’s got the answers.

RELATED: BELAL MUHAMMAD EXPLAINS HOW HE’D DEFEAT DRICUS DU PLESSIS IN UFC SUPER FIGHT

Belal Plans to Make Shavkat ‘Remember The Name’

During a recent chat with Barstool Sports Chicago, Belal Muhammad discussed the aura of being an undefeated fighter perhaps giving Shavkat Rakhmonov a false sense of security.

“When you’re fighting a guy like Shavkat where they put him on this pedestal to be this undefeated crazy guy, I see holes in his game in the same way I saw holes in Leon’s game,” Muhammad said. “I think Leon’s a better striker than Shavkat, but mentally I think Shavkat’s a lot stronger, I don’t see him breaking mentally.

“The biggest thing for him is, now you’re fighting a guy that’s not afraid of you. Everybody he fights they come in there with nerves and they’re afraid.”

Muhammad then revealed what he can bring to the table that Rakhmonov hasn’t seen before.

“For me, I’m gonna be in his face the whole time and it’s gonna be the same resolve, another guy breaking,” Muhammad said.

The UFC brass have not officially announced the rebooking of Muhammad vs. Rakhmonov, but fans anticipate the fight will happen at some point in 2025. Muhammad would be in search of his first successful UFC title defense, while Rakhmonov simply wants to capture UFC gold for the first time in his pro MMA career.

