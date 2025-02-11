Belal Muhammad explains how he’d defeat Dricus du Plessis in UFC super fight

By Fernando Quiles - February 11, 2025

Belal Muhammad believes he’d defeat UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and he’s even laid out a path to victory.

Belal Muhammad Dricus du Plessis

Muhammad is the reigning UFC welterweight champion. He captured the gold back in July 2024 when he defeated Leon Edwards via unanimous decision. He was scheduled to put his gold at stake against Shavkat Rakhmonov in the main event of UFC 310, but an infection derailed that plan.

Muhammad hasn’t been shy in expressing his desire to move up to middleweight once he takes care of unfinished business at 170 pounds.

RELATED: BELAL MUHAMMAD TRASHES SEAN STRICKLAND FOLLOWING UFC 312 LOSS: ‘HE DOESN’T GO ALL OUT’

Belal Muhammad on How He Beats Dricus du Plessis

The UFC’s king at welterweight recently took to his ‘X’ account to claim he can become double champion “easily.” He has doubled down on that belief, even providing a scenario where he pulls off the win over Dricus du Plessis.

“I’d come out him with a 1-2 then he’d wing an overhand I’ll duck it change levels and take him down then he’d shrimp and get the underhook to get out but he’ll be to weak to get up so then I’ll hit him with ground and pound for the rest of round 1. Round 2 starts and I come out with a flying knee he shells up then I hit him with the zabit back trip then point and laugh at him (this makes him mad) he gets up and charges forward winging punches at me I slide out of the way with ease then hit him with a 1-2 then he gets frustrated shoots for a takedown I defend with ease but now he’s tired and stays on his knees I kick him to the body while he’s on the ground. End of round 2. .. round 3 starts and he’s distraught he can’t hit me he can’t take me down so then he tries spinning stuff I back up at the right time and end up taking his back he lets me under chin out of frustration then I put him to sleep … and new double champ.”

Du Plessis is expecting to meet Khamzat Chimaev next following a successful title defense against Sean Strickland at UFC 312. If DDP is able to thwart Chimaev, he might turn his attention to Alex Pereira depending on whether or not “Poatan” can defeat Magomed Ankalaev in March.

As for Muhammad, many anticipate the Rakhmonov fight being rebooked this year. It would be a steep challenge for Muhammad, but perhaps he could make the case for moving up if he’s able to dominate Rakhmonov the way he thinks he can. That would leave the door open for his teammate, Islam Makhachev, to slide into the welterweight title picture in an attempt to realize his dream of becoming  “champ-champ.”

Belal Muhammad Dricus du Plessis UFC

