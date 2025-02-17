Michael Bisping suggests familiar foe as Jared Cannonier’s next opponent following UFC Vegas 102 win

By Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025

Michael Bisping is playing a bit of UFC matchmaker and he thinks he has the perfect opponent for Jared Cannonier.

Jared Cannonier punches Gregory Rodrigues

Cannonier was in action this past Saturday inside the UFC Apex. He shared the Octagon with Gregory Rodrigues in the UFC Vegas 102 headliner. Cannonier got off to a shaky start, being dropped in the opening frame. “The Killa Gorilla” recovered, while Rodrigues faded. This was bad news for “Robocop,” as he ended up being finished in the fourth round via TKO.

What’s next for Jared Cannonier? How about a rematch with a former UFC middleweight champion?

Where Does Cannonier Go From Here?

Michael Bisping took a look at Jared Cannonier’s resume during a reaction video posted on his YouTube channel. “The Count” said there’s a lot to like about what “The Killa Gorrilla” has accomplished.

“Other than Caio Borralho, who is a surging contender, and Imavov, who’s ranked number one, he’s beaten most people,” Bisping said. “Gregory Rodrigues, Marvin Vettori, split decision over Sean Strickland. Yes, he lost in a title fight to Israel Adesanya, beat Derek Brunson, Kelvin Gastelum.”

Rematch with Robert Whittaker?

Cannonier and Robert Whittaker collided back in 2020 and it was “The Reaper” who earned the unanimous decision win. Fast forward to 2025, and Bisping thinks a rematch is in order.

“You got to go back to [2020] though, when he fought and lost in a close decision-ish to Robert Whittaker,” Bisping continued. “That is the fight.”

Bisping then explained why the matchup makes sense for both men at this stage in their careers.

“A rematch five years in the making, I think that makes all the sense in the world,” Bisping said. “Robert would want it because he’d look at it as a good fight to find his mojo, to come back from, to get a win, to get back in the win column, to beat somebody that he’s beaten before.

“And of course for Jared Cannonier, at 40 years old, Robert Whittaker is a massive household name in mixed martial arts. Everyone would want to see that fight and it’s a chance for Jared to get that one back.”

One has to wonder if the UFC brass will heed Bisping’s idea. It certainly wouldn’t be the worst thing for the 40-year-old Cannonier, who is hoping to get another crack at the UFC middleweight title before he retires.

